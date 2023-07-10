The Sanders administration is receiving a new round of guffaws after a tourism promotion ad hit the airwaves and the internet with the theme “This is Arkansas.” It’s a montage of clips. For example, one clip flashes a vineyard with the message, “This is not California.” A flash of rock climbers assures us, “This is not Montana.” Racing horses accompany a clip, “This is not Kentucky.” It all ends with the message, “This is Arkansas.” The new ad is in response to an advertising miscue that featured photos of out-of-state locations presented as being in Arkansas. The new ad features snippets from multiple locations that are recognizable Arkansas sites. At least, as being in north or northwest Arkansas. Clips of horse racing and the Buckstaff bath house are from Hot Springs, of course, but Hot Springs is really in Central Arkansas or at best, Western Arkansas. There’s no representation of the southern third of the state. One of our online respondents also noted there was nothing he recognized as being from eastern Arkansas, either. In partial defense of the Sanders’ Department of Parks, Tourism and Heritage, the department’s ad agency has always had a difficult time portraying South Arkansas in TV and online advertising. We’ve complained about this for years and we admit that it does get our goat. Our motto is “South Arkansas Proud” and we do become mildly incensed when a major state agency has trouble acknowledging that the southern third (or half) of the state exists. Perhaps with Magnolia’s new representation on the state Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission, the department will become more sensitive to our concerns, Dr. Berry.
Speaking of tourism and travel, our current online poll asks readers how frequently they visit Northwest Arkansas. The response choices range from once a week, to never. We've been mildly surprised by the results so far. We'll be running the poll into the evening, so vote soon.
Additional weekend rainfall puts Magnolia at 4.85 inches in July, and 39.05 inches for the year. Our 3.97 inches of rain on Thursday made for the wettest day of the year.
Creamy jalapeno peppers.
Ten years ago, we reported that a wing of the former West Side Kindergarten was being demolished. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The hoo-mon said hes heard a kitten meowing from a block away during hes early morning walk. Hes finally got a look at its in the street gutter on the southwest side of Washington and Union, but its ran when hes got close. Said it was jetz black. It breaks mes little heart to think about homeless kats among the elements. Plez spay and neuter.
You have through Friday to cast your ballot (one ballot per email address per day) in the Coolest Thing Made in Arkansas Contest. Magnolia’s Southern Aluminum Swirl Tables face a tough foe in the first round of 16 nominees in the 2023 contest – the Falcon 6X jets that are outfitted in Little Rock. However, overconfidence has felled many favorites through history. We’re fully behind helping a Magnolia company and its employees receiving positive attention. CLICK HERE to vote.
This week’s issue of Arkansas Business was kind to rank CMC Steel Arkansas south of Magnolia as the state’s 11th largest steel production company, based on its number of employees (141). The largest, Nucor Corp., has 2,300 workers in Armorel, Hickman and Sheridan.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-903-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.