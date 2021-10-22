There’s a revival of interest in the late poet, writer and educator Maya Angelou, and that’s nothing but good news for Lafayette County. Angelou spent much of her childhood in Stamps, with that community having a positive influence on the woman who wrote the autobiographical “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.” The big news this week was the rollout for the design of the Maya Angelou quarter, which will be minted in 2022. Also, her fan base, the organization known as the Celebrate! Maya Project, has announced plans for a virtual event that will pay tribute to Angelou’s Lafayette County heritage. It’s a big deal to have one’s likeness on a coin. It did wonders for Caesar and Abraham Lincoln. South Arkansas needs to make a big deal out of the coming release of the Angelou coin: Banks, schools and universities, historical societies – this is your moment to Celebrate! Maya.
Our first mention of Standard Lithium was in an article we published January 22, 2018. The article described its lease from Tetra Technologies of 33,000 acres in South Arkansas to produce brine for conversion into lithium. Standard Lithium was then trading at about $1.80 per share. You could have bought it for 36 cents a share in March 2020. As we write this, Standard Lithium was trading at $10.54, down from its peak a week ago at $11.03. We do not offer advice on the buying or selling of stock. Bonanza Creek Energy, another stock of former local interest, doubled in value and was trading in the low 30s in 2013. Within three years, the NYSE was threatening to delist Bonanza Creek when its stock price fell below a dollar. It finally went into bankruptcy and has been sold to private investors a couple of times, and Mission Creek bought its Columbia County oil and gas holdings along the way. Standard Lithium isn’t Bonanza Creek. Just saying we’d be cautious before buying stock in any energy company.
Things you wouldn’t know unless you read corporate financial reports: Average maximum length of a Union Pacific freight train is 9,359 feet – 1.77 miles. The length is 4 percent longer than the same quarter a year ago. Yes, they keep track of that statistic. BTW, Siri helped us with that feet-to-miles conversion. That girl is a math whizz.
The Magnolia Panthers have a rare “bye” week tonight. They will watch to see if good prospects for a home football playoff game improve still further.
Southern Arkansas travels to Arkadelphia for a football game against Ouachita on Saturday. The Muleriders are having a typical year. They often come out of the gate on fire. Then they get smothered at mid-season. Then they get on a little streak at the end of the season. SAU could win out and finish the season 7-4, but will more likely end up 5-6. The sad fact is that SAU during the 26 years of its involvement in the Gulf South-Great American conferences has finished with 9 wins only 4 times, and only 1 time since 2003. Nine wins are the minimum to have an elite status in the GAC.
Regular readers know our fascination with the football style of former Pulaski Academy coach Kevin Kelley, who took his system to Presbyterian College this season. Well, the Blue Hose won their first two games but lost their last four, including a 72-0 loss to Campbell. All we can say is that PA had some down years, too. Let’s see what happens in 2-3 years when Kelley has a chance to recruit his own players who have an appreciation of his offense.
Ch ch ch changes.
BancorpSouth won’t turn into a pumpkin on Halloween, but it will become known as “Cadence Bank” after that date. There are plenty of people who still call it First National Bank.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call 870-904-3865.