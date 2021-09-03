Methodist Family Health is refocusing its advertising on magnoliareporter.com. The new advertising reflects its efforts to recruit staff for its facilities across Arkansas, including two in Magnolia. People who click on the ad will be redirected to Methodist Family Health’s “Career Opportunities” page on its website, where they can learn more about the jobs and apply online. We’re happy to help Methodist Family Health get out the word about its programs and jobs in Arkansas.
Magnolia football fans have the chance at 7 p.m. tonight to finally see the Panthers back in action at home. We look forward to seeing the game in person, but you can also watch the game on YouTube through the Magnolia High School page on Facebook.
We watched most of the SAU-Northwestern Oklahoma game feed on the Northwestern YouTube livestream. However, we cut off the audio and listened to Dan Gregory and Ryan Phillips on KFMV. The audio feed initially lagged about 20 seconds behind the video feed but caught up during the fourth quarter, with only about a one-second difference between the video and audio broadcast. Glad to see the Mike McCarty era off to a 1-0 start.
It is an amazing thing – video technology. Within our lifetime, the concept of anyone being able to broadcast live from anywhere on earth was science fiction. Now, many of us engage in this practice frequently, if not continuously.
We will not publish this column on Monday, which is Labor Day.
We received word of the recent death of old family friend Paul Chandler. Paul was active in the oil and gas industry. Paul was married to the late Gene Chandler.
