The United Community Organization is to be commended for the big and successful changes it made to the 2023 Juneteenth Festival in Magnolia. We broadcast the parade on our Facebook page and attended the festival last Saturday afternoon. The UCO made some dramatic decisions. It moved the parade from its previous routing of South Jackson and Calhoun Road, to East Main and Pine Street. An even bigger decision was moving Saturday’s festival events from South Side Park to the Columbia County Fairgrounds. When things like this get moved, organizers take a big leap of faith that a festival’s fans will follow. Juneteenth succeeded on both the parade and festival attendance. The parade was well attended and featured marching units, motor vehicles, trikes and four-wheelers, pageant contestants, and contestants for the Juneteenth rib cookoff. It didn’t have the gaps that past parades have suffered – it kept moving and was still about 30 minutes long. Changing the major festival venue to the Fairgrounds was an even larger risk but it appeared to have been a no-brainer in hindsight. There was plenty of convenient parking. The exhibit hall was an excellent place for community groups to present information and to sell things. Churches, businesses and others took advantage of the food stalls and courts to sell a staggering variety of great food at different price levels. In fact, we’d call the variety of food available as Juneteenth’s best change. The selection was outstanding. There was plenty of room for outdoor games. Bingo was well attended. And there were two big things at the fairgrounds that can’t be found at South Side Park – cover and shade. This is essential for an event held in June. We predict that if the UCO keeps on this course, Juneteenth in Magnolia could become one of the biggest annual events in South Arkansas.
A note to the Columbia County Fair Board. Hey folks – you absolutely must come up with a way to air condition the exhibit halls, or at least get a breeze running through them without those huge, noisy box fans. Air conditioning is definitely the way to go in the South.
We were out of town on Wednesday for some family business in Little Rock. Our trip took us to the area along Financial Parkway and Cantrell Road that was hard hit by the March 31 tornado. We can tell you that almost three months later, there’s still plenty of damage to be seen – buildings flattened or without roofs, tarps, clipped and downed trees, boarded-up windows, temporary signage. But there’s also evidence that many business owners have begun the first steps to build back better.
Since we were in Little Rock on Wednesday, we were unable to attend the grand opening of The Shoppe on the square, which is the newly-remodeled building that is home to The Wild Ivy, a floral and gift shop, and Angela Pieratt Photography. We’re glad to have these new businesses in the neighborhood.
Ten years ago, we reported on the Magnolia Arts production of “Charlotte’s Web.” CLICK HERE to see the story.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.