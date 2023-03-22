Got a phone call on Tuesday from someone asking how he could subscribe to magnoliareporter.com. We responded that we are available exclusively online and he could see our work free on the internet. He doesn’t have internet service, he said. Yes. There are people who don’t have or don’t want internet service. That’s cool, but that’s the only place people can find us. People inadvertently insult us when they ask whether we have a print edition or if magnoliareporter.com “is just online.” We quit voluntarily offering up the fact that magnoliareporter.com is “exclusively online” about five years ago. Our average daily online readership is more than 10 times greater than that of the local weekly print publication’s circulation, so we feel no need to justify our exclusive online existence.
We suppose that we could produce a print publication. We were in the trade 34 years and we haven’t forgotten how. Perhaps a novelty for a later time.
A fire-damaged house at the Pine-South Jackson has been demolished. Progress continues in that neighborhood.
Saw a tractor-trailer round our side of the square about 7 a.m. today. It had missed the inside track, so the driver swept around and cut across and over the median. Right about the place where we park when we’re not parked next to our door.
Press reports say that Tyson Foods will build a $70 million chicken hatchery in Hope, tripling the capacity of its existing hatchery in Hempstead County. Completion of the 131,000-square-foot facility will be around January 2025. It will employ about 50 more people. The company will turn to its existing growers to take the additional chicks to fatten them up for shipment to processing plants in Hope and Nashville. Tyson built a new feed mill in Hope last year.
It's a good thing we like chicken.
We had a pretty good poll question in mind but neglected to write it down, and forgot it. So we’re going with billboards. Like them, hate them, or don’t care?
Dwight Yoakam will perform in El Dorado on June 24. More on the website later.
One year ago, we reported that Magnolia received 5.29 inches of rain in a 24-hour period. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Just happened to look up this date in world history. Lots of cool stuff. Queen Elizabeth I born, 1533. Lewis and Clark began their return trip after reaching Pacific Coast, 1806. Elisha Otis installed the first commercial elevator, 1857. Jules Verne died, 1905. “The Great Escape” of 75 prisoners from German prison camp, 1944. Exxon Valdez ran aground, 1989.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. “Give me liberty or give me death.” (Patrick Henry, speech, this date in 1775).