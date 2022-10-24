As more people are driving by and noticing the construction site, we’ve seen messages flying across Facebook this weekend. They are asking, wondering and answering the question: “What’s being built between Burger King and McDonalds?” Well, as we told you in this column last Tuesday, it’s a new location for the Scooters Coffee chain. CLICK HERE to read the column. If you read that column, your knowledge curve was days ahead of many other people in Magnolia who didn’t pick up on it. We acknowledge that we frequently irritate family and friends who ask us questions, only to be met with a preamble to the effect, “If you are a frequent reader of our website, you’d know the answer to that already.” We try to keep people informed about what happens in Magnolia and Columbia County. We are not always successful, or even timely, but we do try. But we’re not going to lay all of the knowledge burden on ourselves. Our readers, the public, have to make an effort to keep up. We update our website with new information throughout the day. If you’re not checking our site at least a couple of times a day, the odds are high that you’re going to miss something you would like to have known. Often in our journalism life, we’ve wanted to go around to every home in town, knock on the door, and shake the people who answer with the message: You need to pay attention to this! But, we can’t. We can provide the information but it’s your responsibility to access it.
Diary will be spotty and likely infrequent this week. We’re up against a set of priorities.
Roswell.
We’re betting that the Powerball jackpot will roll over tonight although the jackpot is a whopping $625 million. Not a lot of ticket buyers in the Saturday-Monday window since Powerball added a Monday night drawing. If someone does win, we hope he or she is Arkansan and not an out-of-stater just passing through.
We don’t often mention goings-on at Lyon College in Batesville, but it has been making bold moves recently. It plans to start Arkansas’ first schools for dentistry and veterinary medicine at a new “Institute of Health Sciences” in the Little Rock area. Our pipe dream has always been that SAU would be the home of Arkansas’ first vet school, but it’s come up about $90-125 million short of what’s needed to do it well. CLICK HERE to see the story about the inauguration of Lyon’s new president, Dr. Melissa P. Taverner.
UAMS: We’re still waiting to hear those plans for the restructuring of your Graduate Medical Education training program in Magnolia.
SAU dining. We had to explain to someone this weekend where Panda Express is located. Also, we note that Chick-fil-A has been open at the Bruce Center for 10 years.
Ten years ago, we reported that GAC coaches predicted that SAU’s men’s basketball team under first-year coach Andy Sharp would finish next to last in the conference. CLICK HERE to see the story. FYI, the Muleriders were 6-14 in the GAC for the 2012-13 season.
Had to ban a couple of commenters from our Facebook page over the weekend. There are certain words, phrases and attitudes we simply don’t allow. We reserve the right to hide, block or ban anyone from our Facebook page at any time, for any reason.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Oatmeal is fairly intolerable without a 50/50 mix of brown sugar.