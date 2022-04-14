A day doesn’t go by without one or more obvious scams arriving via e-mail. Someone wants to use us to move millions of dollars out of a corrupt nation. Someone else wants us to provide credit card information for delivery of merchandise we haven’t ordered. And on and on. We pay them no mind, and even the scammers act like they’re just phoning it in. They cut and paste other scam pitches. They don’t bother to correct spelling errors. Of course, the thing is that it costs virtually nothing to send scam emails, and scammers need to get find only one gullible person among millions. The odds are in their favor.
Following up on the subject of home gardening. We note a survey by the National Gardening Association on the popularity of homegrown vegetables. About 86 percent of home gardeners produce tomatoes. The rest of the Top 10 vegetables ranked by the number of gardeners who produce them:
47% Cucumbers
46% Sweet Peppers
39% Beans
34% Carrots
32% Summer Squash
32% Onions
31% Hot Peppers
28% Lettuce
24% Peas
South Arkansas may be in for yet another round of thunderstorms on Friday. We’ve been fortunate to have avoided major damage so far. Hard to believe that some parts of Arkansas were under a frost warning last night.
Ten years ago, we reported that the Rip Powell Invitational Golf Tournament raised $17,000 toward an effort to rename the Wilkins Stadium field in the late coach’s honor. CLICK HERE to see the story.
The poll results gave crappie a big early lead, but catfish came from behind at the end to win our reader poll about the fish you most prefer to eat. Now, we have a new poll and to prove we don’t duck the big issues, we’re asking you for your cornbread preference – with or without sugar?
The Harvey Couch Business Park still needs to be filled out with businesses.
A rough count yields a dozen different sites in Magnolia where there used to be restaurants or cafeterias that are now vacant. We’re sure that at least a half-dozen could become quickly available for anyone who says, “there should be such-and-such a restaurant in Magnolia.”
