The famous line from “The Blues Brothers” informs a band that both types of music, “country AND western,” are preferred by the clientele of a particular honky-tonk. Well now, we enjoy Johnny Cash and T. Texas Tyler as much as the next person, but our taste in music isn’t restricted to those two forms. We’ve always suspected there’s a much larger audience for jazz and blues than South Arkansas radio demographics would have you believe. So, we’re delighted that Southern Arkansas University plans a full day of jazz education and music during its “Southern Arkansas Jazz Festival” on Tuesday, April 26. The event will be held at the new Magnolia Performing Arts Center. There will be performances by high school jazz bands, instruction by guest artists, masterclasses, and a finale concert. We salute this all-out effort to encourage South Arkansas’ jazz musicians and fans. CLICK HERE to read the story.
We’re on a mission from God.
OK. We’ll bite. On Thursday, Arkansas McDonald’s restaurants in the 870 area code – which includes just about everyone reading this -- will give out free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to customers in honor of 870 Day. April 14 is the day 870 broke away from the 501 area code in 1997. There’s a catch -- it’s a one-day deal available only through the McDonald’s app with no purchase necessary as local owner-operators celebrate their communities. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a crispy, juicy, tender filet made with all-white meat chicken topped with our crinkle cut pickles and served on a toasted, buttered potato roll.
We do like McDonald’s “the day 870 broke away from the 501 area code” spin. We remember it more as the day when the 870 area code was spun off from Arkansas’ metropolitan areas. All of Arkansas had been in the 501 zone since the inception of area codes. The 870 area code made rural Arkansas more anonymous that autonomous.
The Magnolia Planning Commission will not meet in April.
Five years ago, we reported that the Southern Arkansas University Foundation had presented its Distinguished Alumni Award to Magnolia attorney Mike Kinard. CLICK HERE to see a video.
Definitely did not need to spend our time this way, but we bought on Monday and binge-watched Ken Burns’ new PBS documentary about Benjamin Franklin. We know that there’s a certain element of the American population who can’t stand any critical analysis of the Founding Fathers, and who think history should not divert from a narrative that the United States is the best place ever with little need for social change. This new Franklin documentary fills out the picture of the man for the historically ignorant. Franklin was a rebellious youth. He was a slave owner. He came late to the cause of American independence. He was estranged from his own son. His family did not fare well after his death (that part isn’t in the documentary, but you can look it up). However, that said, he was also a man of rare intellect, stellar accomplishments, and well deserving of his place in American history despite his faults. It’s intellectually dishonest to cherry-pick history. History is ”big picture” and not simply a string of events along a timeline. Knowing the whole story of historical figures adds, and does not detract, from their relevancy.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.