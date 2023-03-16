magnoliareporter.com formally welcomes today its newest advertising client, Neill Timberland Management of Magnolia. The company is promoting its inventory of timberland, farmland and recreational properties in the region. Readers who click on the ad will be redirected to Neill Timberland’s website, where they can check out its property listings, but also its services in timberland management, appraisals, real estate listings and more. Jeff and Lisa Neill have been operating the business since 1994. We appreciate the opportunity to draw attention to Neill Timberland Management and what it has to offer people interested in buying land.
Of note today on our website is the Columbia County real estate report. This includes news on the sale of two of Magnolia’s busiest convenience store properties that were owned until last year by Dixie Mart, and then sold to Flash Market LLC. Flash Market has turned around and sold the properties to Bengal Portfolio, a Delaware corporation. Flash Market continues to own other (but not all) of the former Dixie Mart locations in Columbia County. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Ten years ago, we reported that Bonanza Creek’s production and revenues had doubled over the same quarter a year previously. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We were interested in HopePrescott.com’s account of Blevins area residents who are objecting to Hempstead County’s efforts to bring a 1,000-bed prison and about 370 jobs to the area. Everyone appreciates NIMBY. We know there would be a lot of NIMBY in Columbia County if a prison was proposed for construction here – a project this area pursued in the last decade only to be rebuffed by the state. We’re disappointed that Columbia County didn’t make a new bid but the heart of our leaders just wasn’t in it after losing out the last time, when then-Gov. Asa Hutchison decided to outsource Arkansas prisoners to Texas rather than build more prison beds in the state. Yes, we still believe that Columbia County would make a great location for a state prison. Maybe the chance will come again. CLICK HERE to read the HopePrescott.com story.
The last time Blevins lost a bidding war to Magnolia, the state awarded the Third District Agricultural School to Columbia County. TDAS is now known as Southern Arkansas University.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. There are no lawyers among the Republicans in the Arkansas Senate. Explains a lot of this nonsense.