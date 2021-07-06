We do our best to tell readers about what’s happening in this community. Our website provides a great deal of information about businesses and industries, courts and cops, schools, government, civic life, entertainment and more. We admit that there are gaps. That’s just the way it is with a small staff. Some things get thrown under the bus because we simply don’t have the time and the resources to do everything we’d like to do. However, things change. A window recently opened for magnoliareporter.com to provide readers with a feature that we’ve always aspired to have, but which was out of reach due to the constraints we face. Our lack of reporting on the local real estate market has been a glaring deficiency. But, not today. One of our associates has scoured the public records and written the first installment of our planned, twice-monthly reports on real estate transactions in Columbia County. News about government, schools and business activity tells what it tells. But as much as anything, the buying and selling of real estate tells a whole new story about our community. Who is selling and buying property? What type of property is moving on the market? How is the value of your property affected by the price for which your neighbor’s property sold? What’s the going rate for business and commercial property, timber and pastureland? We’ve never gotten into these matters in any depth before today. Our goal is to provide information that demystifies the real estate market in Columbia County. Plus, this information tells so much more. We’re calling them “transactions” but we’re really talking about “transitions.” Land sales are all about the future – past owners giving way, new owners taking up titles. People do buy property on speculation, but mostly, they have a plan going into a purchase. The plan may be to provide a family with a residence appropriate to their needs for the next 20 years. Purchases represent investments – a belief that property in our county has value and that it will appreciate in value. It’s often said that the birth of a baby is God’s judgment that life should go on. Buying a house, or a business, or a stand of timber represents the buyers’ belief that this community will go on. We are looking forward to telling those stories going forward.
Good chances for rain later in the week. We can count on three inches of rain during July.
Our haul from the Square Market on Saturday: Blackberry jam, tomatoes and 10 pounds of frozen purple hull peas. Make sure you drop by before the end of July.
We did basically nothing during the 4th of July, beyond going to church and then relaxing at home for the rest of the holiday. Our family Independence Day celebration was last week.
“Critical Race Theory” is American history. The only people debating whether a clear-eyed look at American history through a racial lens either don’t know much about that history, or have a vested interest in keeping Americans ignorant of it.
Even at 2-3 a.m., when there’s virtually no traffic on the Magnolia Square, it’s fun to watch out-of-towners attempt to negotiate it. Most are clearly befuddled to see a large building in their path. Most take the long way around, stopping at the far end of the block and using their signals to turn left, then right (the ones who don’t end up circling the square, that is). We’ve heard arguments break out between couples in cars as to how they should proceed. Again, this is at 2-3 a.m., when there’s no other traffic.
Johnny Ray.
The start of another disorienting post-holiday week, especially after the long weekend. It’s going to be next week before we nail which day of the week it is.
