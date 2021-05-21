Now that a few days have passed since the Magnolia Blossom Festival, this is the perfect time to reflect on it. Our bottom line is that considering the festival took a year off due to COVID-19, the reboot was just right. There were fewer steak cooking teams and fewer arts and crafts booths by design. This ensured the ability of the festival to help everyone maintain some distance as we seek to keep the virus contained. Our intuitive sense is that when it comes to festivals, having more craft booths is not necessarily better. People are drawn to quality and we think the 2021 festival had that in terms of crafts. In similar fashion, it’s possible to have too many steak cooking teams at this festival. We think the number in 2021 was about right. Any more than 80 teams pushes the available space downtown. The public enjoyed the Thompson Square concert on Friday night. The new Square Park and Albemarle Stage proved to be a good venue, although it’s clear that more elevated, temporary seating will be necessary for larger crowds. Something also needs to happen with the positioning of the stage’s technical support. The treasure hunt extended into Friday, which is always a plus when it comes to building excitement. So far as we heard or observed, people were pleased with the organization of other events at the festival. Hats off also to the support personnel – law enforcement, ice runners, booth volunteers, trash collectors and many more. A festival has a lot of moving parts and our belief is that everything came together well for the Magnolia Blossom Festival.
Coming to our attention this week is that Tetra Technologies has a 1 percent equity stake in Standard Lithium. Things are happening between Tetra and Standard, and they’re happening here in Columbia County. We’ve had many reports on the relationship between Standard and Lanxess in Union County. Standard is running Lanxess brine through its pilot plant, and extracting battery-grade lithium from it. The news this week is that Standard is now studying brine in Columbia County for a possible extension of this process. About a decade ago, Tetra acquired 27,000 acres of brine leases in Columbia and neighboring counties with an eye toward building a plant to make drilling mud for the petrochemical industry. Tetra went in another direction but held onto the leases. Now, Standard Lithium proposes to study the quality of those brine leases. This may eventually lead to the construction of a pipeline from Columbia County to the Standard-Lanxess facility near El Dorado, or the construction of a new lithium production facility here in Columbia County. Tetra recently appointed one of its Houston-based executives, Tim Moeller, to ramrod its possible lithium interests here in South Arkansas. The 1 percent equity interest that Tetra holds in Standard Lithium is a statement that Tetra is interested in what’s happening with South Arkansas lithium, and may take a more direct role in its development. We’re only seeing the start of what could become a major new industry in Columbia and Union counties.
Continuing to beat the drum for the return of intercity bus service through Magnolia. There are ways to make this happen, and certainly a segment of the population that would find it helpful.
The universe is expanding.
And congratulations to the Junior Class at Magnolia High School. Your big year is coming! Make the most of it.
The Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission, and the Magnolia City Council, both plan meetings on Monday. More later.
