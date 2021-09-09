An official welcome back to another seasonal advertiser, the Columbia County Fair and Livestock Show. The fair will be September 20-25 – a little later than usual but we think that’s a good thing. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the fair’s website, where they can learn all about entering the many contests and exhibits for which the Columbia County Fair is famous. We appreciate the opportunity to help the fair spread the word that it’s back and inviting the public to be part of it.
Jeff Schwab, Scout Executive/CEO of De Soto Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, will speak to the Thursday meeting of the Rotary Club of Magnolia at the BancorpSouth Cal Partee room.
An article about the Arkadelphia Aquatic Park is the first feature we have picked up from a new exclusively online news publication in our region. The Arkadelphian is owned by Joel Phelps, a veteran of the late Arkadelphia Siftings-Herald newspaper. We have a verbal agreement by which The Arkadelphian can republish stories from magnoliareporter.com, and we can select Arkadelphia and Clark County news from The Arkadelphian. The Arkadelphian should do well and we wish Joel Phelps the best in his endeavor. CLICK HERE to read the article.
A KATV videographer fainted Wednesday at the governor’s weekly press conference. We’re happy to report that it wasn’t Marcus McDonald, our 1975 Magnolia classmate. Marcus was in Magnolia last week for the football game against Crossett.
Something that we didn’t know until we read it at the SalineRiverChronicle.com website. Enrollment in the 1,490-student Warren School District is 28 percent Hispanic. Another 38 percent are white, and 34 percent are black. We can’t think of any other Arkansas school district with such an even mix of three different racial groups.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.