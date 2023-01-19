Stunning news out of Conway on Wednesday when Structurlam announced that it was laying off 144 workers – most of its workforce. There’s speculation that the cancellation of a contract to supply structural timber for the new Walmart headquarters was the big blow. But Walmart says it’s not the culprit and is looking for new sources of mass timber to complete its project. Structurlam took over a 288,000-square-foot complex in Faulkner County and spent $90 million to create mass timber for commercial construction. It’s too early to tell what impact this will have on the cross-laminated timber industry in the state. Many Arkansas companies have invested in the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s new facility to study and promote mass timber use. If Structurlam can’t make it, it calls similar ventures into question.
Missouri beat Arkansas 79-76 on Wednesday. A good point is that Magnolia freshman Derrian Ford made the most of limited playing time of nine minutes. He scored four points (including two free throws) and made a steal for the Razorbacks. We predict that by the end of the season, Ford will have much more court time.
The 2023 Magnolia Blossom Festival is May 19-20.
Someone – Master Gardeners, we suspect – performed a clean-out of Wilson Gardens. We appreciate the upkeep on our backyard.
Strange conversations.
As one might guess, there’s going to be an uptick in the number of polls we conduct having to do with pets. Our new poll: Do you tell your pet children “good-bye” when you leave the house?
Five years ago, we reported that Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke to the Rotary Club of Magnolia and visited Albemarle Corporation. CLICK HERE to read the article.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon says that I should consider being closed off from certain rooms at certain times as a character-building exercise. I suspect he’s trying to avoid my supervision, and my search for treats he has hidden. Because that’s the way I am, Thursday, January 19, 2023.
Need to snag some catfish. Speaking of a food that’s gone up in price. For the cost of a hot dog, we should be able to land several suppers worth of catfish.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in his column are his own. Someone is going to figure out who financed George Santos’ congressional campaign.