Returning as a seasonal advertiser today is the office of Columbia County Collector Rachel Waller. The deadline for paying your county taxes is on Monday, October 17 (the 15th is the usual date, but that falls on a weekend). You can pay your taxes in person at the Columbia County Annex in the former West Side Elementary School. But, you may also pay them online. People who click on the ad will be re-directed to the section of the county’s website where they can make online tax payments. We’re happy to help the Collector’s Office provide this convenient service.
We were posting Southern Arkansas’ touchdowns to our Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook in rapid succession on Thursday night during the Muleriders 62-31 win. Many Magnolians were happy to see former Panthers running back Kadyn Roach in the game, and to see him score a touchdown for SAU.
Our new online poll question asks one more work-related question. We may have gotten a little bogged down with our seven response options. But, we wanted to cover the work circumstances that affect almost everyone.
We received an email that someone clearly didn’t intend to send to us. We will keep it confidential, but we do want the story first when it pops.
Someone asked. We generally follow the Associated Press Stylebook in our writing. AP Stylebook editors ruled in 2020 that it is proper to capitalize the word “Black” when used in the context of race and culture. Other news organizations have their own writing style rules, but among those adopting “Black” are the Columbia Journalism Review, the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, NBC News and Chicago Tribune. The jury is still out regarding the capitalization of the word “white” in the racial/cultural context – some news organizations capitalize the word, some don’t.
Arkansas’ junior U.S. senator unleashes idiotic statements or tweets daily, and sometimes several during a day. Among his current off-target comments is about the concept of ranked voting. He doesn’t like it. We love it. Ranked voting is gaining popularity because it eliminates the need for and expense of separate runoff elections when a candidate does not win a majority of votes. In ranked voting, people rank candidates for an office in order of their preference. Candidates receiving a majority of votes in the first round wins. If no candidate receives a majority vote, the person with the lowest number of votes is eliminated. The second-choice votes of that candidate's supporters go to the remaining candidates. The rounds continue until two candidates are left. The person with the most votes wins. We like this system because it gives third-party candidates a chance to break the stranglehold that Democrats and Republicans have on the American political system. In almost any survey you read, pluralities or majorities support having a third major political party. Ranked voting ends the powerful “wasted vote” bias against third-party candidates. Of course many Republican and Democratic party partisans don’t like it, which has to be the chief argument in its favor.
Five years ago, we reported that a campaign at Southern Arkansas University was collecting aid for victims of Hurricane Harvey. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Australia has raised its 2023 immigration quota by 35,000 to a total of 195,000. The best chances for getting permission to immigrate are your work in the fields of nursing, aviation maintenance or farm labor. About 26 million people live in Australia. That’s 9 people per square mile but almost all of them are within a few miles of the eastern and western coasts. U.S. population density is about 94 per square mile. Many Americans say they want to move to Australia but we would not wish most of them on Australia. And, we want to keep our nurses, aviation mechanics and farm laborers.
Court orders to expunge legal records do not carry over to online news archives.
This column will not be published on Monday, Labor Day. It will return on Tuesday. The news never ends and you can expect news through the holiday weekend.
Crater of Diamonds State Park in Murfreesboro is preparing to honor the discovery of the 35,000th diamond. Diamond discoveries pick up a little after rainfall. This should make the Labor Day weekend an ideal time to visit the park.
