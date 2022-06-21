The road building equipment is gone. The construction signs are down. Aside from some landscaping work, the most expensive highway construction project ever built in Columbia County is history. U.S. 82 from U.S. 79 to County Road 27 is now five continuous lanes of highway with rebuilt intersections, an improved railroad crossing, and a new bridge over Big Creek. The Arkansas Department of Transportation awarded the 5.77-mile project in January 2020 to J.B. James Construction of Baton Rouge, LA for $34,222,056.60. J.B. James Construction also built the 4.2 miles of five lane from County Road 525 to the north intersection of U.S. 82 and U.S. 79 north, which was bid in March 2016 for $22,175,162.47. James still has equipment and materials at a couple of marshalling yards but we expect them to be gone soon, as well. Until the next phase. The state is expected to bid the segment from CR 27 to the 82-Arkansas 98 intersection west of Waldo later this year. Also expected to be bid is the Union Pacific Railroad overpass on U.S. 82 west – a project that must be done before the widening work can be completed in western Columbia County.
A note that the Circuit Court criminal docket will be heard on Wednesday this week, instead of Thursday.
There are men and women who are action junkies. Having served in the U.S. military, or in the belief that they have certain skills, some of these people have volunteered themselves to fight in Ukraine against Russia. We’ve said before that it’s a bad idea for Americans to be contractors, soldiers of fortune, or mercenaries on behalf of foreign powers. It’s a fairly shaky deal for Americans to serve as private military and security contractors on behalf of our own government, much less for Ukraine. The reason is simple. “Private contractors” don’t enjoy the same internationally-recognized rights as do a nation’s uniformed combatants. If you are an American “freedom fighter” who travels to Ukraine and fights for Ukraine, and if you are captured or killed by the Russians – there’s very little that the United States government can do for you or your family.
Tickets remain for the Willie Nelson & Family concert on Wednesday at El Dorado’s MAD Amphitheatre. CLICK HERE for more information.
A reader sent a message saying that Magnolia needs a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers restaurant. We’ve not dined at Raising Cane’s so we have no opinion as to whether Magnolia needs one. We did a little research and learned that the company isn’t soliciting new franchises at present, but we encouraged our reader to put together a couple of million dollars and go for it – or something similar. Restaurants such as Raising Cane’s require potential franchise buyers to have a half-million dollars in liquid capital, and net worth of more than $1 million. They can expect to make an investment in a restaurant between $1-2 million. And you’ll have to plop down around $50,000 as a franchise fee. That’s a lot of money to buy a brand name -- for Raising Cane’s or any other company. That said, there are a dozen vacant buildings in Magnolia that have been restaurants and could be again. You’re better off spending much less money, creating your own unique menu and restaurant, working hard and one day find yourself in a position to sell franchises in your business model to others.
Got to say that the everyday uniform of the Arkansas State Police remains impressive.
Onion soup mix.
Five years ago, we reported that the region was bracing for heavy rain from Tropical Depression Cindy. CLICK HERE to see the story.
We don’t know if this is becoming a bigger thing, or if we’re simply paying more attention to it. This has to do with air quality alerts in the region. East Texas and the Shreveport-Bossier area appear to be having more of them. It’s summer and we such expect such alerts but they remain disconcerting when affected areas are nearby.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Any opinions in this column are his own. Tootsie Pops beat all imitators.