Yes, we do sometimes worry that all of this lithium news could be a Charlie Brown, Lucy and the football moment. That at the last moment the ball will be pulled away and we’re on our backside. We remember the Lower Smackover Brown Dense. But with Lanxess and the Koch family backing Southern Lithium, and Albemarle and Tetra Technologies backing themselves, it does look like something will happen with lithium. We can hold out hope, too, that the unconventional Brown Dense oil and gas play might someday become an economic driver in this region. Our hopes for major oil production from the Brown Dense fell through a decade ago. That doesn’t mean there will be a similar result one or two decades from now. Lithium has been available to the local bromine industry for 60 years but smart people have only recently figured out how to profitably extract lithium from the same brine. Technology and techniques improve, and maybe the LSBD will enjoy a similar breakthrough.
We keep a candle lit for lignite, too. South Central Arkansas is rich in lignite. Just a few days ago, the North Dakota Industrial Commission awarded $1.2 million to a project evaluating the potential for extracting rare earths and other materials from lignite. Arkansas industry and government would be smart to finance complimentary research at SAU’s Natural Resource Research Center – lignite was the reason the center was built in the first place. European nations are taking a fresh look at gasification of lignite to fuel electrical stations in the wake of the Russian natural gas crisis. Lignite doesn’t transport well, but we may still decide we need the energy it can produce. South Arkansas lignite isn’t going anywhere and will be there when we figure out how to use it.
Our website has featured a lot of lithium-related news lately. More tomorrow concerning a company we’ve not heard much from in recent months.
“Quality of Life,” partially defined as the things we do to entertain ourselves, is important to every community. This is a big “quality of life” day in Magnolia with the Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade, and the Celebration of Lights at SAU. We grant that these events aren’t the Macy’s Parade, or the New Year’s ball drop, but they are what we have. They are the events in which our young people contribute and participate. It’s the memories they are making. And hey, we enjoy the parade and the lights, and the SAU Bell Tower lighting and the supper at the Reynolds Center. It’s the quality of life we enjoy in a small town and we should make the most of these events.
The hotel project at SAU is still on go. We’re told that some architectural plans are the hold-up. This will certainly be a big project in Magnolia next year and could result in more development on the north bypass in future years.
Gimme three steps, mister.
We’ve noticed people poking around inside three currently unoccupied storefronts on or near the Magnolia Square. There is interest in our town.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. It's either too wet or too dry.