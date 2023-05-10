A South Mississippi journalist of our acquaintance had an expression for those occasions when she’d received all the information about a topic she could stand, which was to invoke the name of McComb, Mississippi’s favorite son, guitarist Bo Diddley. “Bo Diddley! Bo Diddley! Bo Diddley!” she would exclaim in frustration. South Arkansas residents may have the same attitude about lithium. We took a look at the transcript from last week’s Albemarle Corporation conference call, conducted quarterly with Wall Street analysts. Someone from Magnolia might well exclaim “Lithium! Lithium! Lithium!” Not once during this 45-minute presentation did Albemarle officials say the word “bromine.” And the analysts didn’t ask about it, either. All Albemarle and the analysts wanted to talk about was lithium production. (For the record, potential lithium production by Albemarle in Columbia County didn’t come up, either). But yeah, our readers have read a lot about lithium, and more is coming. Albemarle chief Kent Masters recently bought more of the company’s shares, which would lead one to believe that he thinks lithium and his company are a good buy right now. Our lead story today is about Standard Lithium and a division of the Koch empire extending an agreement to share information about potential lithium production in Columbia and Lafayette counties (its South West Arkansas Project). We also know that Tetra Technologies is making some moves to jumpstart bromine and lithium production under way in our area. Just saying. Lithium. Lithium. Lithium.
Remember the date: The 5th Annual Pedals for Compassion Bike Ride is Saturday, June 10. The event, a fundraiser for Compassion’s Foundation, has had a bumpy journey through the years but has made it to Year Five, which is cause for celebration.
Party lines. Rotary phones. Long-distance operators. CE4-. Ancient technology still within the memory of most of our readers. Now, we can reach almost any point in the world with a device in our hands and in the not-too-distant future – incorporated into what we wear, or directly into our heads. So, this seemed like a good time to ask about smartphone dependency. Our new poll asks what you do once you realize you’ve left your smartphone at home.
We’ve noticed that ARDOT is about to open bids for two projects of interest. The first is to level and seal about 7.3 miles of Lafayette County Road 5. The second, which we mention because a lot of people travel that way, is a proposal to overlay 4.1 miles of Interstate 30 between the Social Hill Rest Area and the Ouachita River Bridge south of Malvern. The ground in that area is notorious for shifting, and requires overlays with frightening regularity.
Press reports say that transfer portal denizen Derrian Ford is interested in Vanderbilt, Arkansas State, LSU and Ole Miss. Three of the four would create an instant nightmare in Fayetteville. The fourth would raise problems of a different kind for the Razorbacks.
We have recorded 1.71 inches of rain so far this month – 26.48 inches since January 1.
Random stats that we come across: Columbia County had 10,500 cattle in 2023, and 11,000 in 2022, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Haircut. Ahh.
Scooter’s Coffee has opened its first TEXarkana location on Richmond Road. Wow. Magnolia with a Scooter’s Coffee before TEXarkana. Magnolia with a Whataburger before Little Rock. Magnolia with a Flying Burger before El Dorado. Now that’s a trend we enjoy.
Walter Cronkat Reports: Hoo-mon doe-zent like mes on the desk because hez afraid that Ise will knock over his icez T. Well guess who knocked the T all over mes floor. Hoo-mon did it! In his dee-fence, he was trying to get it out of mes reach. I made the hoo-mon clean it up.
Five years ago, we reported that Keith McBride was arrested for a homicide at a house on County Road 30. CLICK HERE to see the story.
So often mystifying. Don’t understand why we received an email from a truck broker who promises, “We have trucks for you!” We might get a pick-up some day, but not today.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Republicans: You have to do better than Donald Trump. Democrats: You have to do better than Joe Biden. Of course, we’ve been saying that to the dinosaur parties for a long time. We haven’t voted for a Democrat or a Republican for president since 1992.