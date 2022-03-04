Our friends in Clark County have scored an economic touchdown with the announcement by Hostess Brands. It will create the “bakery of the future” by investing up to $140 million at an existing 330,000 SF facility in the Clark County Industrial Park, employing up to 170 people. The Arkadelphian reports that an LLC called New HB Acquisition bought the former Danfoss facility in the park for $11.5 million.
ready.gov , the federal government’s website devoted to emergency preparedness, has recently updated its section involving nuclear explosions. CLICK HERE to see it.
Hey, wait a minute. Hostess makes Twinkies. There is a social myth about Twinkies, specifically, that they never go bad and might be one of the few foodstuffs that could survive a nuclear war. “The Family Guy” had an episode about this. Maybe Hostess needs to step it up with that factory.
It’s almost a race between the new Whataburger and the Murphy USA raze and rebuild to see which will be finished first. Whataburger had a long head start, but Murphy USA has moved with pre-fab construction and has walls up. We’re just glad to see the work in progress. The Whataburger is a $1.7 million project, and the Murphy USA job is $2 million. So that’s $3.7 million in construction work on the bypass, directly across the highway from one another.
Five years ago, we reported that Parkview and Mills boys, and Parkview and Watson Chapel girls, emerged as the winners from the Class 5A state basketball tournament at Magnolia High School. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Go Panthers.
An ampersand “&” is seldom properly used as a substitute for the word “and.” Don’t use it. As a general rule, ampersands should be used only on signage.
