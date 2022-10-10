The Columbia County Conservation District is out with the 2022 edition of the “Columbia County Plat Book.” It’s the one book you must have if it’s important for you to know who owns a particular piece of property in rural Columbia County. It provides detailed maps of ownership by township and range. Also detailed are more general maps of townships, justice of the peace districts, fire districts, school districts, directory of public officials, and street maps for Columbia County towns. One might be inclined to believe that the book is outdated the moment it is published. That’s true to a degree since hundreds of pieces of property change hands annually. But there are thousands of parcels in the county, so the book is mostly up to date for several years. The book also doesn’t contain detailed breakdowns of land ownership inside the city limits of our towns, since that would require a book of enormous size. Such information is easily found online. However, if you want to know who owns the rural land near you, the ownership of land you want to buy, or if you’re simply curious, this is the book for you. Copies are $75 and are available at the Conservation District office at the SAU Reynolds Center, or at the County Judge Office at the Courthouse.
Land ownership is something that’s been a living, evolving thing since Columbia County was organized in 1852. The “Columbia County Plat Book” provides a snapshot of those families that own land today. Many of those names go back to the earliest days of settlement in the county. A quick examination of the book reveals which families are land rich. There are stories to be told in how families have divided property through the years. There are stories about absentee ownership. Timber and other natural resource companies own thousands of acres in Columbia County. All of this information is in the Plat Book.
Never thought we’d see the day when we ordered copier paper by the case. Until recently one or two reams at a time was sufficient. Now, it’s best to buy commodities like paper in bulk.
Got a letter inviting us to a fundraising reception that will be held in Magnolia on Wednesday supporting the Republican nominee for governor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Although she has made some campaign appearances following her thyroid cancer surgery, she was a no-show at last week’s gubernatorial debate on KATV that featured Chris Jones, the Democrat, and Ricky Dale Harrington, the Libertarian. The Magnolia event is $150 per person. Can’t imagine why the Sanders campaign still needs money at this point given her huge fundraising advantage.
Cadence Bank, the result of a merger between BancorpSouth Bank and Cadence Bancorporation, is set to roll out its new website today. CLICK HERE to see it. The two banks officially merged last Halloween and the move to change signage and other public-facing assets is just getting under way.
At last count, there were 92 people in the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility. That’s the high end of the number usually housed in the Magnolia jail.
Ten years ago, we reported that the Magnolia Junior High School Student Council aided the Magnolia Specialized Services Fishing Derby. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Columbia County remains under a burn ban.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.