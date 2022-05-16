Charles Beckham and his Arkansas State Senate campaign have so far failed to comply with our demand that they cease and desist from the improper use of the magnoliareporter.com logo and a photo used on our website in a mail card distributed last week in support of his campaign. CLICK HERE to see more about our complaint, first posted on Friday. Beckham is hiding behind the excuse that his campaign had nothing to do with, and therefore no control over, the offensive mailer produced by a political dark money group called Truth in Politics 2 IEC. We have labeled this as the “it wasn’t me, it was my evil twin” excuse. Beckham does have control over his own actions. Beckham could ask Politics 2 IEC to stop the unauthorized use of our logo and photo. He has not done so. He could demand of Truth in Politics 2 IEC that it stop mailing the offensive piece to voters in the Third District. He has not done so. He could extend the written apology that we’ve demanded from his campaign. He apparently thinks he does not owe us one. We’re thoroughly disappointed in Beckham and his campaign.
Some of our readers think that we pick too much on Republicans. Why don’t we pick on more Democrats, they ask. These people have lost all perspective on the changes that have occurred in Arkansas politics in the past two decades. Within our lifetime, it used to be said that nomination to a political office in the Democratic Party primary was “tantamount to election,” because Republicans running for statewide or most regional offices didn’t have a chance beyond regard as a protest vote. This has effectively switched during the past decade in Arkansas. Now, nomination in the Republican Party primary is “tantamount to election.” Democrats are factors in only a few pockets of the state. The result is that if one is going to express political criticism of someone with a real chance of getting elected, that someone is likely a Republican.
Random stat: In 2020, 3,900 acres of cotton were harvested in Lafayette County. In 2021, the amount was so small that the figure was rolled into the numbers for neighboring counties. Few living Columbia Countians have any memory of substantial cotton acreage being grown here – well into the Depression years, it was a major crop.
The Magnolia Planning Commission will not meet this month. If it’s looking for something to do, we suggest that it recommend a city ordinance requiring that the signs of retail businesses be attached to those businesses, and not allowed to clutter the curbs of city streets.
An organization called “Preserve Arkansas” publishes an annual list of the state’s most endangered historic places. We look forward to the annual list as a reminder that there’s much historic preservation work to be done in all 75 Arkansas counties. CLICK HERE to see Preserve Arkansas’ 2022 selections.
Records indicate that in our 12-year history, we have polled only once on the topic of abortion. Our view is that having an abortion is a matter for a woman to decide, hopefully in conjunction with a physician and her trusted family or friends. Many people think that they – or at least the state – should determine the legality of abortion. That position as incredible overreach into another person’s life. That said, many Americans regard abortion as the only social or political issue about which they care. Should the U.S. Supreme Court vote to overturn Roe vs. Wade – which permits abortion -- as federal law, we can expect state-by-state efforts to permit or ban abortion. So, our new poll question asks – if Arkansas voters are given a choice about this, how would you vote?
We note a news article from Jonesboro about the city’s 2 percent tax on prepared food sales – more popularly known as a “hamburger tax.” Original estimates were that the tax would raise $2.5 million a year toward construction of an indoor sports complex. Through the first four months of 2022, the tax has raised almost $1.3 million – at the current pace, it will generate almost $4 million this year.
The Magnolia Blossom Festival Treasure Hunt has begun. It is not in our mailbox.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com.