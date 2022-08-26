Tuesday’s article about Magnolia’s plans for construction of a $1.2 million splash pad and skateboard park got lots of comments and engagement once we posted it Wednesday on the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. Among the comments was that the city would be better off investing money into a sports complex that would bring revenue into the town. Well, by any definition, spending $1.2 million to build a skateboard park and a splash pad IS building a sports complex, coupled with the four tennis courts, beach volleyball, walking path and playground at East Side Park, and the five-field softball-baseball complex next door at the Boys and Girls Club. How does the public feel about the splash pad-skateboard park plan? As of this writing, the story had 130 shares on Facebook. Many of those shares contained comments of the “about time” variety. In almost every survey we’ve seen or conducted regarding Magnolia’s needs, the demand for more recreational facilities is at the top of the list. The pad-skate park is undeniably partial fulfillment of that demand. It’s not the large baseball-softball complex, or aquatic center, that many people would like to see but until Magnolia voters demonstrate they’re willing to shell out a whole lot more than $1.2 million, those things aren’t going to happen. The Facebook comment receiving the most positive response came from our friend Travis Arnold, who wrote in part, “People always say ‘we need something for the kids,’ and here it is. Something that I think people forget is that we have a lot of lower income families in this region that cannot afford for their kids to be on sports teams or enjoy other entertainment. This being free allows kids to socialize more outside of school, and under the supervision of their guardian. I remember being a kid and going to birthday parties at the park. This would have been a blast then. Not everyone has a home they can proudly invite others over to for their kid’s party. This also makes our park look more appealing for events.”
Let’s review the 2017 parks package – actually three separate ballot issues – that Magnolia voters turned down by margins of about 72 percent to 28 percent. We think it failed not because people didn’t want better rec facilities, but because of an incredibly complex financing plan. That plan involved the refinancing of bonds for the Magnolia Regional Health Center, rededicating bond and tax revenues, and restructuring a sales tax. The parks plan boiled down to this: The city proposed to buy 114 acres off Dudney Road for the construction of six ball fields and a recreation center. The $9.5 million recreation center would have included an indoor 25-meter pool, splash pad and water slide, physical therapy pool, indoor walking track, concession stand and meeting and birthday party rooms. About $6.5 million would have gone into six lighted ballfields with batting cases, restrooms, picnic areas, a concession stand and playground, and an outdoor walking track. Parking lots would have also been constructed. There would also have been room for expansion.
We’re not discounting the possibility for a full-fledged aquatic center in the future. We’ve already suggested to the appropriate officials that the splash pad plan include rough plumbing work adequate to accommodate a future aquatic center. But, again, an aquatic center and/or modern ballfields will require a groundswell of public support that does not appear to exist today. It’s going to take a group of citizens making a proposal, coming up with a way to pay for it, and to run the campaign that will make it happen. The best the city government can do right now is $1.2 million for a splash pad and a skateboard park. This is the largest amount of money that the city government has ever committed to its parks and recreation facilities and it should be given its due credit.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. No one who ever advocated the burning or banning of books has been remembered fondly in history.