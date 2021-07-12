Got a little stir crazy on Sunday. We let Siri pick a compass direction and she sent us east to El Dorado. It’s been a few months since we’ve been there. Our notes:
U.S. 82 four-lane project between Goodwin Field and the town is well under way. Asphalt is being laid for the new lanes.
We saw a Google satellite map of the El Dorado area a few days ago and noted the extensive home construction around the new Mystic Creek golf course. Construction is even greater now. One of the first things we noticed – there are no overhead utility lines in the Mystic Creek subdivisions. That’s a sign of quality. We’ve said for years that Magnolia should require buried utility lines in all new construction, including subdivisions.
Mystic Creek’s entrance -- Arkansas 335 -- is being improved on El Dorado’s west side between U.S. 82 and Arkansas 7. Arkansas 335 will essentially become a loop of El Dorado’s future west side.
Not been to El Dorado since the Haywood hotel was opened. Totally missed it the first time we drove by, which either means that it’s outward appearance completely blends with the neighborhood, or it is so non-descript as to make no impression.
Rocketfast is building a location on North West Avenue.
Drove by the Griffin Restaurant, soon to be Mule Kick East. Yes, we can totally see Christy Ouei making it a true must-visit hot spot in El Dorado.
El Dorado is cycling through restaurants even more quickly than Magnolia. We were surprised by the number of abandoned restaurants we saw.
Magnolia is talking about a splash pad, so we made a point of visiting the MAD Splash Pad. There were kids and parents there on Sunday afternoon, with some leaving and some arriving while we were present. The Splash Pad and neighboring PlayScape have adult supervision and are well secured behind fencing in an area with high visibility – Magnolia has talked about a splash pad at East Side Park, with only parental supervision in a park that doesn’t have that much traffic. The MAD site is a quality facility. This is likely a project Magnolia shouldn’t attempt unless it wants to do it right with paid and/or volunteer staff.
Hillsboro from Timberlane Drive to the railroad overpass. Easily half the buildings need to be bulldozed to the ground.
Turning back to Magnolia, we have recorded 2.49 inches of rain this month, most of it this weekend. Rainfall for the year is now 44.85 inches. More rain expected this week.
We’ve noticed that Saltwerx has leased considerable acreage in western Columbia and eastern Lafayette counties for brine and lithium production. We have an idea, but we’d like to confirm with a few landowners how much Saltwerx has paid them for these leases. Email us at news@magnoliareporter.com . We won’t mention publicaly the amounts any individual landowner has been paid.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.