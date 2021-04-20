This is another “Why Not Magnolia” theme – a project where Magnolia has the capacity to lead the way. It involves the Arkansas General Assembly’s passage of Senate Bill 632. The main purpose of the bill is to create an “electric vehicle infrastructure fund.” The state anticipates that the federal government is going to cut loose with funding to build charging stations for electric vehicles, and related infrastructure. The new fund is simply the state’s way of creating a bank account authorized to receive the federal funds if and when they become available. Why can’t Magnolia be a location for a charging station? Yes, it’s true that there are few electric vehicles on the road. But there will be more. Their drivers will avoid our part of South Arkansas if there are no facilities available for a quick charge for the lithium batteries.
Regarding lithium. We can’t give you a direct link for legal reasons, but we can tell you that on April 13, the SeekingAlpha website published an article headlined “Standard Lithium: The Most Boring Lithium Play On The Entire Stock Market” by Austin Craig. Craig emphasizes that in the context, “boring is unnoticed, boring is undervalued, boring is good.” Craig goes into detail about Standard Lithium’s effort to extract lithium from brine produced by Lanxess in Union County, the expansion of that project to include Columbia County brine, and the interplay between Lanxess, Standard Lithium and Albemarle Corporation. Well worth your time if you’re interested in the subject.
Green.
Again, everywhere we turn, it seems that local industries and major businesses are hiring. If you have the skills and training, there’s a job for you in Columbia County. Even if you don’t have skills and training, there is probably work available.
The Magnolia Blossom Festival banner has been installed over Main Street between Jackson Street and the Courthouse. It’s a sure sign that the festival is near.
Work will begin soon on Southern Arkansas University’s new indoor practice facility. Work on the Education Building is rapidly coming to a close. One wonders what will be SAU’s next big construction project.
A Magnolia police officer stopped this morning a big truck that circled around the Magnolia Square. Thanks. We do want to discourage 18-wheelers downtown when they can, and should, use the truck routes.
We have dispatched our most recent invoices, which means we have also sent out a different set of United States Postal Service stamps. This month’s choice is the Garden Beauty collection. Allen Rokach took close-up photographs of 10 flowers in an amazing variety of colors. They include a pink flowering dogwood, ornamental onion, a yellow and pink American lotus, a yellow moth orchid. We have pre-ordered a new issue coming out May 4. Like them, you will.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com . Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.