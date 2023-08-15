We know that ExxonMobil has purchased the mineral leases to 120,000 acres in Columbia and Lafayette counties for the potential production of lithium. But we also know that ExxonMobil hasn’t – as of the last few days – bought any actual land in those counties where it might place a processing facility. It may be that ExxonMobil has an agreement or understanding with a property owner for that purpose. We also suspect that there are yet-to-be-announced partnerships between one or more chemical or land leasing companies interested in extracting lithium or bromine from South Arkansas saltwater brine: Albemarle Corporation, Lanxess, Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies, Koch Industries, Saltwerx, Galvanic Energy, etc. A couple of names that haven’t been mentioned are Mission Creek Energy and Weyerhaeuser. Mission Creek is the operator of the Macedonia-Dorcheat oil and gas field that cuts across Columbia County south of Magnolia. It also operates a natural gas processing plant in the Macedonia community. Sharp-eyed readers will recall that Standard Lithium and Mission Creek have a partnership to test, as one press release put it, “the technical and financial viability of capturing (carbon dioxide) directly from natural gas burning flue-gas streams, and will inform how Standard Lithium can use technology to minimize CO2 emissions at future production facilities.” There’s a lot of interest in CO2 capture at the moment. The federal government last week awarded $1.2 billion to companies in Texas and Louisiana for facilities that will remove CO2 emissions from the atmosphere. All of this gets interesting because of another piece of property owned by Mission Creek, which is the former McKamie natural gas processing plant in Lafayette County. The McKamie plant hasn’t operated in years. But it’s smack in the middle of the leases held by ExxonMobile, Tetra Technologies and Standard Lithium. Weyerhaeuser owns thousands of acres of timberland in Lafayette County, and the McKamie gas plant is an island that is surrounded in a sea of Weyerhaeuser-owned land. Much of that same Weyerhaeuser-owned property around the plant has been clear cut in the past couple of years. We hate that all of this reads like some type of conspiracy theory. Just saying, there’s much more news to come.
What’s happening with property in the Magnolia area? Well, we know that some interesting homes and pieces of land are on the market. There are also at least a dozen locations in Magnolia that have recently been restaurants, or could be brought back into service as restaurants in fairly short order. We’ve noticed people nosing around a couple of them. We’ll just have to wait and see.
Pulled over again Saturday night – second time in two days, this time by the State Police. And for the same offense: Having a 12-year-old license plate that was too faded to be read. But there was an added complication and when the trooper mentioned it, we knew we were toast. We were not wearing our seat belt. We knew a ticket was coming. Failure to wear a seat belt is a primary offense in Arkansas, meaning police can pull you over for that reason alone. So we got a warning on the plate, and for not having our driver’s license, but a ticket for the seat belt. We do have a new Southern Arkansas University license plate now.
Walter Cronkat Reports: The hoomon sez Ise a year old now. Hes took mes off the kitty fud and put mes on kat fud. Also sez Ise needs to go find a job. Ise said Ise should get a chauffeur’s license. Told me Ise might have to go to bed without mes supper.
The Magnolia Bake Shop is hinting at an upgrade to its front. Good things continue to happen on the Magnolia Square.
