Blue & Gold Day has been cancelled again, due to COVID-19. It’s the annual event held on the Magnolia Square the day before the resumption of fall semester classes at Southern Arkansas University. We had been looking forward to it. Maybe next year.
We encourage our readers to get their COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible so that our normal business, social and civil life can get back to normal, as soon as possible.
Pleasant evening last night. We spent a little time walking around in the cooler weather.
Dr. Trey Berry, president of Southern Arkansas University, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon Thursday at the Cal Partee Room of BancorpSouth.
It occurs to us that anyone who moved to Magnolia after, say, the year 2000 may be completely clueless about the significance of the name of Cal Partee. CLICK HERE to read this remembrance by Rex Nelson.
This DOD contract award to Lockheed Martin Corp. doesn’t directly involve Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) motor and rocket products made in Camden, but we thought it worth mentioning. Lockheed has been awarded a $35,559,914 modification to a previously awarded contract for 36 Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks (HEMTTs). The trucks support the THAAD weapons system.
Elsewhere on the website today is a photograph of the new teachers coming to the Magnolia School District this fall. A friend and former teacher said, yeah, she’d seen the picture but that it wasn’t possible because so many just graduated from Magnolia High School. Like, this past summer, it seemed to her. Of course, that graduation was four or more years ago – not last summer – but lots of teachers will tell you that the younger teachers just seem to be getting younger.
