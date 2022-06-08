Many Americans – and more than a few Magnolians – profess to have little concern about what happens in other nations in the belief that it has little to do with them, personally. Well heads up on the interconnectivity of the world economy. According to the Reuters news agency, the European Commission (the executive arm of the European Union) is weighing a proposal by the European Chemicals Agency to include lithium carbonate in a classification as dangerous to human health. It would not ban European importation of lithium, but it would raise costs to European processors of lithium. Including, drumroll, Albemarle Corporation. “Albemarle would no longer be able to import our primary feedstock, lithium chloride, putting the entire (Langelsheim, Germany) facility in jeopardy of closure. With sales of approximately $500 million annually, the economic impact to Albemarle from the potential closure would be significant,” Albermarle CFO Scott Tozier told Reuters. Reuters said the Langelsheim site accounts for about 8 percent of Albemarle’s forecasted 2022 sales.
We picked up today an article written by our friend Joel Phelps at The Arkadelphian. CLICK HERE to read the story. The headline we used on the story probably under-sells it to our local readers. The bottom line is that Arkadelphia School Board members are questioning the quality of work performed by GeoSurfaces on the sub-surface it installed to support the artificial turf at Badger Stadium in 2014. GeoSurfaces has extensive ties to Southern Arkansas University. Wilkins Stadium and the Mulerider Track and Field Complex are both GeoSurfaces projects. There’s been no indication to us of problems with any GeoSurfaces installations at SAU. That said, we’ll keep you informed, through The Arkadelphian, of developments at Badger Stadium.
Jim Seals of the band Seals and Crofts died on Tuesday. Their “Greatest Hits” was one of the first LPs we ever bought.
Sorry, kids, we apologize for the dated cultural reference. “LP” refers to a foot-wide, circular piece of vinyl onto which music was recorded for sale to mass audiences. LPs were placed onto a “record player.” An articulated mechanical arm bearing a needle was placed on the revolving LP, which transmitted the sound to speakers in the record player. LPs largely disappeared by the early 1980s.
Diamond Girl.
It’s June – a month during which many weddings take place. A staple of many Christian ceremonies is the point when the officiant tells the assembly, “Should anyone present know of any reason that this couple should not be joined in holy matrimony, speak now or forever hold your peace.” Although objections are rarely raised in public, we wondered how many of our readers have ever been tempted to state an objection. So give us your answer, or forever hold your peace on the topic.
