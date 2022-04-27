Magnolia’s city government is taking steps that will improve living standards on the south side of town. The City Council this week endorsed a grant application on behalf of the Magnolia Housing Authority. The MHA seeks a $2 million grant to rehabilitate 180 units that are used by some of our town’s lower income and disabled residents. The number of people affected by this isn’t large in terms of Magnolia’s overall population of more than 11,000. But it’s a big deal for many of the poor and/or disabled people who live in assisted housing. In another move, the city is going ahead with plans to punch Renfroe Street through to South Fredrick Street. This will improve traffic flow and open up land for new development on the south side of town. (Parenthetically, we are long of the opinion that the nearby west side of the Calhoun Road-U.S. 79 south intersection is ripe for limited commercial development. Maybe this will act as a spur). Lastly, the city is taking aim at about three dozen pieces of property that need to be renovated or condemned. Not all of the affected property is on the south side of town, but a substantial proportion would be affected. We encourage the city to keep plugging away at these and other properties. The best thing would be for people to maintain their property but the city has a duty to step in when they fail to do so. These projects, and the ongoing effort to improve sidewalks, streets and water service on the south side, represent work of which all Magnolians can be proud.
We were unable to attend the concert at the Magnolia Performing Arts Center on Tuesday night that wrapped a day-long workshop for aspiring jazz musicians from regional high schools. But we did watch the livestream of the SAU Jazz Ensemble performing with Jessy J and Nathan Warner. It was impressive. We agree with a sentiment that Warner expressed – South Arkansas is a hotbed for the future development of jazz and blues musical talent. David Torres, assistant professor of music at SAU, deserves high credit for organizing this first Southern Arkansas Jazz Festival. We look forward to the future of this event.
Piano man.
A year ago, we reported that Farmers Bank & trust had acquired Hot Springs-based Community First Trust. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Bit of a cold snap overnight, with lows dipping into the upper 40s.
Workers at the Murphy USA raze and rebuild are pouring concrete, which suggests to us that the convenience store may reopen in a couple of weeks.
Piggly Wiggly, formerly Save a Lot, has its new signage up.
We can’t help you promote your group’s activities if we don’t know about them. Email the information to us at news@magnoliareporter.com at least a week ahead of time.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-903-3865.