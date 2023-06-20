This week’s edition of Arkansas Business magazine gave Magnolia and South Arkansas its due. An article about the 75 largest private companies in Arkansas, ranked by revenue, charted Magnolia Banking Corporation squeezing into the last slot. Magnolia Banking is the holding company for Farmers Bank & Trust, with $111.49 million in revenue last year. Another article details something previously reported here – ExxonMobil’s acquisition of mineral leases from Galvanic Energy for potential lithium production in Columbia and Lafayette counties.
We have a sandwich board in front of Reporter Mansion that we use as the exterior signage for magnoliareporter.com. During one of the storms last week, the 24x36 plastic shield for one of the sides apparently blew away. We ordered a replacement set online on Saturday morning. The company told us to expect it Tuesday. It arrived Monday morning – on a legal holiday. We were frankly amazed.
Some people say the illustration we’ve been using for the creation of a Magnolia Panthers soccer program shows the Panther committing a foul – handling the ball with his front paws, or hands, if you will. Our artist explains that the Panther is the goalie throwing the ball back into play.
Our new opinion poll asks readers if they would prefer that the Independence Day holiday be moved to the first Monday of July, creating a permanent three-day holiday. You have plenty of time to vote.
There was no oil/gas/brine news last week from the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
The fragility of the nation’s transport system was on full display Sunday in Gurdon, where an Amtrak train was delayed for more than a half day after the southbound Texas Eagle struck a tree during a storm, damaging the locomotive. It took several hours for a replacement locomotive to arrive and to tow the damaged locomotive, four cars and 130 passengers to Dallas. Definitely third world. In our world of modern rail passenger transportation, there would be hourly trains between Dallas and Chicago, running on dedicated tracks at about 250 mph, with almost 1,000 passengers.
