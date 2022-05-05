magnoliareporter.com welcomes today Steve Crowell to its list of candidates for political office who are advertising on our website. Crowell, a Magnolia City Council member, is running in the Republican Party primary for State Senate District 3. People who click on his ad will be redirected to his campaign website, where they can learn more about his positions on political issues. We appreciate the opportunity to help Crowell and other candidates inform voters about the candidates. The primary is May 24.
We’ve always wished – but never had much success in both our print and online careers – to have the ability to make people read or pay attention to a particular story. Our nominee for Wednesday was the article we headlined “Tetra Technologies wants to process zine bromine and lithium from Columbia and Lafayette counties.” It’s the type of thing reporters learn only when they scrutinize at 4 a.m. the last few paragraphs of an obscure public company’s quarterly financial report. It comes down to this. There’s a company called Eos Energy Enterprises that needs a steady supply of zinc bromine for its brand-name Zynth aqueous zinc battery. Tetra Technologies makes zinc bromine, but it needs to make more to uphold an agreement it has made with Eos. Tetra holds leases on several thousand acres of potential bromine producing land in western Columbia and eastern Lafayette counties, from which zinc bromine – lots of zinc bromine – can be extracted from underground saltwater brine. Not coincidentally, lithium can be extracted from the same brine, as well as key chemicals for Tetra’s lines of oil/gas well drilling liquids. Tetra President Brady Murphy said in the story we wrote, “We expect to have the bromine and lithium fluid analysis results completed within the coming weeks. We expect that this will allow us to complete an inferred resources study for both the bromine and lithium in our approximate 40,000 gross acre brine leases in Arkansas. We are in the process of bidding to award the work for a preliminary economic assessment to determine the economics of developing the 3,600 net acres for which we hold exclusive brine rights to meet our demand for bromine-based fluids for a growing oil and gas market as well as a rapidly expanding energy storage market.” So, we should know soon whether Tetra Technologies – by itself or in a partnership with someone else – will create brine extraction and processing facilities somewhere near Magnolia. CLICK HERE to see the original story.
Tetra Technologies’ plans are separate and apart from what you may have read about Standard Lithium. SLI said earlier this week that it will study the prospects of piping brine from Columbia County fields 35 miles to the planned expansion of its lithium processing facilities in El Dorado. It may also decide to build a separate facility near Magnolia. That’s what SLI will determine through its studies. It appears the natural resources industry in Columbia County and South Arkansas will continue to expand.
The Magnolia Blossom Festival starts two weeks from Friday. Spring is here.
Noticed that the brush around the former veterinary clinic on South Jackson Street is being cleared out. No word to us on any plans for the building.
We may run a poll on this sometime, but we suspect that there would be a 61-39 result against a statewide referendum to legalize abortion in Arkansas. We’re open about our own view – we don’t like the idea of abortion, but that’s us. Abortion decisions are – or should be – strictly the purview of the woman involved. Arkansas state laws restricting the right to an abortion should be overturned.
Someone asked. We don’t know if anything is happening at the old Bayou Bistro. To this day, we can’t be inside that building and not smell new tires on display at Western Auto.
Marian Green, owner of Professional Counseling Services and founder and director of Aspiring for Community Transformations, will speak to the Rotary Club of Magnolia during its meeting at noon today at Cadence Bank’s Cal Partee Room.
Ten years ago, we reported that 347 people graduated from Southern Arkansas University. CLICK HERE to see the story.
A young student boldly informed us Wednesday that only 17 days remain in the school year. We’re glad someone is keeping up with that statistic.
We’re told that East Side Elementary School’s second grade had a large time on Wednesday during their field trip to the Boys & Girls Club of Magnolia.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.