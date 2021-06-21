Joining our bay of advertisers today is Spittler Tire & Auto, 521 E. Main. Spittler is a full-service automotive repair shop that keeps expanding to meet the needs of its customers. We should also note that its owners, Josh and Dyan Spittler, are emerging as Magnolia business leaders of the present and future. They bought the Columbia Shopping Center – where Spittler Tire & Auto is based – in November 2019 and immediately began to make improvements. Their success is witnessed by the fact that the shopping center remains almost 100 percent occupied. People who click on the Spittler Tire & Auto ad will be redirected to the company’s website where they can learn more about its services. We appreciate Spittler Tire & Auto allowing magnoliareporter.com to spread the word about its services.
Two Magnolia women, Emily Barker and Carisa Owen, will appear on the Fox musical game show, “Beat Shazam” hosted by Jamie Foxx, at 7 p.m. Thursday. A watch party is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Corner Clubhouse. Their appearance on the show was filmed in March 2020 but due to COVID-19 related reasons, will air on Thursday night. “Beat Shazam” pits three two-person teams who try to guess the names of songs from the “Billboard Top 100” from the 1950s to today. In the game’s final round, teams have a chance to win $1 million. Tune in Thursday, and you can see how they did. CLICK HERE to see the “Beat Shazam” website.
Something that must happen in this nation is a special emphasis on reading comprehension. We know people frequently misinterpret what we’ve written. The problem is, it’s not us, it’s them. We write clearly enough to be understood by most people with a high school education. Every day, we receive written submissions that we “dumb down” or “smarten up” so that they can be understood. Many websites require people to take short multiple-choice tests, usually regarding a product or service, before they can gain free access to a news article. We’d consider a similar test of reading comprehension.
The Church of the Nazarene, which has never had much presence here, now considers Magnolia to be a mission field. The church’s South Arkansas District is starting a ministry under Andrew Marston and is raising money within its denomination to create a Nazarene ministry house in Magnolia, styled as “The Bridge: A Church of the Nazarene.” It will have a special focus on SAU students. CLICK HERE to see its Facebook page.
The Magnolia Planning Commission will not meet this month.
The Magnolia City Council is postponing its next meeting for 5 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
We bought peaches, tomatoes and salsa Saturday at the Square Market. The tomatoes are already gone. The salsa is stored. The peaches await a fate as pie. The way to make sure the market is successful, and draws more vendors and produce, is to support it.
