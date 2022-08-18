Hey, Camden. The governments of North Korea, China and Russia hate you. They really, really hate you. Well, maybe not you so much as what you build. Lockheed Martin is the principal contractor for the THAAD system, which transports and launches rockets. Aerojet Rocketdyne produces the rocket motors for the THAAD system. North Korea hates you because South Korea has THAADs. China hates you because both South Korea and Taiwan have THAADs. And Russia, well Russia is just going out its mind because Ukraine has THAADs. The United States is shipping more THAADs to Ukraine and teaching its army how to use them to them to destroy invading Russian personnel and infrastructure. You don’t have to look very hard to see press accounts about the extent of the discomfort of the Russians, Chinese and North Koreans. The Chinese don’t like the THAAD radar’s ability to peer into its airspace. Russia says that by providing THAADs to Ukraine, the United States is directly involving itself in the Russia-Ukraine war. And North Korea, well, North Korea hates everything. You know when the international bad actors don’t like you, you must be building an incredibly effective weapons system. Still wish the U.S. would not sell THAADs to Saudi Arabia, though, as the Saudis are also international bad actors.
The Bobo Shinn case is always with us. On Wednesday, KTVE Channel 10 aired a 44-year retrospective about Magnolia’s most infamous missing person case, featuring interviews with then-police dispatcher Cliff Knowles, and current Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe. We maintain the belief that whoever was responsible for her disappearance is alive and still in the Magnolia area.
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is suing the owner of a Little Rock apartment complex for failing to pay its utility bills, which led to deception of renters. The AG is also suing because the apartments fail to meet Arkansas law and city codes. Well of course she filed suit. She had to. The press has been on the case of Big Country Chateau for months. Whenever there’s a hot button issue and the chance for a little press, one can be sure that Rutledge will step right in. One can only hope that during the few months left in her term, the AG will aggressively pursue hundreds, if not thousands, of cases in which Arkansas renters – many of whom have no other choice -- must continue to live in substandard housing provided by landlords. Or, at least open up a few cases for her successor – possibly Magnolia native Tim Griffin – to chase.
Ten years ago, we reported on plans for the open house at the new Magnolia Kindergarten Center at East Side School. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Hard to believe the “new” Magnolia kindergarten building is 10 years old.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.