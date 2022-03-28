We toyed around during the Christmas holidays with a little feature we called, “SAU Peers.” It was a dive into the news at the 11 other member institutions which, with Southern Arkansas University, comprise the Great American Conference. We decided that the idea has enough merit to continue publishing with more frequency, maybe once a month or once every other month. To what degree are these 12 universities really “peers,” or institutions with equal standing? Well, we’ll start off with an admission that we messed up. We include in our list an institution that isn’t a member of the GAC – Northeastern Oklahoma – and omitted one that is – Oklahoma Baptist. We will straighten this out in the future. One could make the case that the GAC schools are not peers. For example, Ouachita, Oklahoma Baptist, Harding and Southern Nazarene are affiliated the religious denominations. There’s also a huge difference in enrollment, from more than 10,000 at Arkansas Tech to about 1,500 at Oklahoma Baptist and Northwestern Oklahoma. But the GAC grouping is good as any for comparisons of campus life and what each school has to offer. Each university has its own unique history and place within its community. There are differences in emphasis and specialization. However, there’s sufficient athletic and academic exchanges among them to interest the SAU community with what’s happening on those other campuses.
Albemarle Corporation has bought a drive-in movie theatre. Well, that’s oversimplifying it, but the company has purchased 60 acres of land next to property it owns near Kings Mountain, NC for $40 million. The land is next to a water-filled pit that was once mined for lithium. Albemarle plans to reopen the mine. It bought the acreage that includes a campground and Hound’s Drive-in. A press report said that Hound’s found new life during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding a second screen. The drive-in and campground will remain active through 2026.
Ten years ago, we reported that the Magnolia Economic Development Corporation supported the transfer of control of Lake Erling to the conservation districts of Lafayette and Columbia counties. CLICK HERE to see the story.
JRowePhoto Senior and Sports Portraiture is moving closer to the opening of its storefront on the Magnolia Square, between Vintage Sound and the Magnolia Arts Center. Signage was added to the building during the weekend.
Today’s meeting of the Magnolia Regional Medical Center board has been cancelled due to the lack of a quorum. The Magnolia Advertising and Promotion Commission meets at noon. The Magnolia City Council meets at 5 p.m.
We plan to visit the new Peoples Bank-West facility – if not today, sometime soon. Just to make sure it has money, free ink pens and etc. In all seriousness, this is a big day for Peoples Bank. It needs the space and goodness knows, people do like drive-through banking.
Please remind your coaches to email sports results to us at news@magnoliareporter.com.
Seeing the first of the pine pollen. More to come!
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.