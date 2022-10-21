Friends hate it when we write along these lines, but as libertarians, we have to object as a matter of principle to the concept of government picking winners and losers. These are instances when, instead of being a referee keeping the field level for all players, it tilts the field to favor particular groups, regions or businesses and industries. Examples are far too numerous to cite and almost everyone can come up with their own “favorites.” So, what are we to make of the federal Department of Energy’s $2.8 billion in grants – gifts – this week to 20 American companies involved in the lithium industry? Our own Albemarle Corporation will get $150 million to develop lithium production in North Carolina. The same grant cycle is awarding funds to develop graphite, nickel and silicon oxide production, build a commercial lithium electrolyte salt production plant, create binders for electric vehicle batteries, enhance lithium battery development and more. One can go in so many different directions. The gas, oil and coal industries can all scream bloody murder – as though they’ve never received special dispensations from government. The Biden Administration is demonstrating that it wants to help the lithium industry and electrically-powered vehicles as a national priority. Yet we have friends who mock the concept of electric vehicles every day. We don’t think that they’re right – having a vast variety of energy sources is self-evidently a good thing. But hey, do Albemarle and the 19 other companies really need a $2.8 billion relief package? A tenet of libertarianism is that government payments should be made to individuals and companies only for those services they have rendered to the government. Otherwise, it’s simply the government tilting the playing field and making a gift of your tax dollars.
Area oil companies are certainly drilling a lot of holes but are not finding a great amount of oil.
We have a good visit Thursday with our new two-doors-down neighbor, Christy Ouei, who is having the former Perfect Cup remodeled into Lefty’s on the Square. CLICK HERE to see the story resulting from this visit. During a walk through the building, she reminded us about something many people have said about her other Magnolia restaurant, Mule Kick. People have “the experience” of Mule Kick and they can’t believe they’re in Magnolia. It’s her goal to achieve the same thing with Lefty’s. That’s decent advice for all retail businesses and restaurants. The “experience” often counts for more than the product or the price.
Christy Ouei describes Lefty’s on the Square as a speakeasy. We found the following list of rules for speakeasys and think them amusing. We would echo the final sentiment – once you leave, leave. This is a problem we had with the patrons of a former business down the other end of the block. The “rules” we saw:
-- No name-dropping.
-- No hooting, hollering, shouting or other loud behavior.
-- No fighting, play fighting, no talking about fighting.
-- Gentlemen will remove their hats. Hooks are provided.
-- Gentlemen will not introduce themselves to ladies. Ladies, feel free to start a conversation or ask the bartender to introduce you. If a man you don't know speaks to you, please lift your chin slightly and ignore him.
-- Do not linger outside the front door.
-- Do not bring anyone unless you would leave that person alone in your home. You are responsible for the behavior of your guests.
-- Exit the bar briskly and silently. People are trying to sleep across the street. Please make all your travel plans and say all farewells before leaving the bar.
Magnolia needs a win at home tonight against Little Rock Parkview to improve its chances for the playoffs. Magnolia is 2-2 in conference, 5-2 overall. If the Panthers win out, they have a decent chance for hosting a playoff game. If they lose, the best they can do is a No. 3 or more likely No. 4 seed in the playoffs. Parkview is 5-2 overall, 4-0 in Class 5A-South.
Well, something is happening in Wynne’s football program. The Yellowjackets under head coach Van Paschal traveled to Magnolia on September 16, and the Panthers won 21-7. This week, Paschal was suspended from the job with pay, the Wynne School District said in a statement. The district acknowledges that there is “an investigation concerning the football program. Assistant Coach Clark McBride will assume coaching responsibilities until further notice.” Beyond that, the district isn’t saying anything. Wynne is presently 5-2 overall, 3-1 in conference. Magnolia travels to Wynne for a football game next year.
COVID-19 is still with us. Columbia County has recorded its second COVID death this month, and 102 since the pandemic began.
The Magnolia City Council had been scheduled to meet on Monday, but has postponed the meeting until Monday, October 31.
Five years ago, we reported on count developments in the rat bite case. CLICK HERE to see the story.
A personal request. Don’t use a white typeface against a pink background. In fact, don’t use a white typeface against anything other than a black or similarly dark background. And if you can’t manage a point size of 9 or more, don’t bother.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. We miss books by Tom Clancy.