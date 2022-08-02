We are a little late getting to it, but we have paid our full annual dues to the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, plus a donation. Magnolia Reporter LLC is happy to do so, and encourages all small businesses that can to do the same. Why? Small-town chambers of commerce are private-membership organizations that are terribly under-funded. In our view, the Magnolia Chamber should be a $250,000-$300,000 per year organization with three or four full-time staffers. It should be able to provide services, programs, special events, promotional assistance and local advocacy to Columbia County businesses throughout the year. The Magnolia Chamber does what it can, but it lacks the financial resources to tackle more. Businesses have an obligation to help an organization that has so much more potential to help them.
Classes at Columbia Christian School open one week from today.
Just when we started thinking about buying a bicycle helmet, the Magnolia City Council looks like it may put the brakes on a plan to allow an electric scooter franchise in the city. It did strike us that we’re a target audience for a rentable scooter. Given Reporter Mansion’s location, many places are too close to drive a car, and too far to walk in hot weather.
The scooter debate does bring up the whole topic of transportation in Magnolia. We have no cabs and no Uber. There are no shuttle buses from SAU to locations around the city. And there are certainly no intercity buses to get people from Magnolia to Little Rock or TexARKana. Scooters come to mind in the same context of splash pads versus aquatic centers. A splash pad isn’t what we want, but it may be the best Magnolia can do now. The same with scooters. Not what we want, but the best we can do today.
We noticed a couple of dozen young runners rounding the Magnolia Square early this morning.
Never been a fan of putting peanuts in Coca-Cola bottles, but we had to laugh when we saw a note that it’s a new trend the South. Of course, it’s been a trend for a century which makes it not so much a trend as an established cultural practice. Barbara Mandrell even sang a little ode to it.
Southern Arkansas University’s Theatre Department will present two productions this fall, “A Year with Frog and Toad” by Arnold Lobel, and “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” by Tennessee Williams. More later.
The “Music in the Round” performance set for Saturday at the Magnolia Arts Center is a sell-out. Josh Matheny, Mae Estes, Meg McRee and Will Jones will perform.
Hellfire salute.
We have this feeling that by the end of the next college basketball season, NIL will shake up college sports in ways we can’t even imagine. What’s going to happen when hundreds of top-tier athletes think they have to make changes to protect their “brand”? How will differences between the NIL earnings of a college quarterback and a tackle show themselves?
According to a press report, the Mayflower School District is switching to a four-day, Tuesday-Friday schedule with classes from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The number of emails we receive that are written in Russian and Chinese continues to astound. And they’re all фигня .
