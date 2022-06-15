The internet was flooded Tuesday by a racist advertisement by an organization calling itself “Friends of Ron DeSantis.” DeSantis is the Florida governor, a Republican, who has expressed interest in running for president. The ad asks where should “Biden’s buses of illegal immigrants be sent?” It offers three states and Washington, D.C. as options. Of course, none of those options are Florida. But the ad didn’t include the best option. We presume these imagined busloads include women and children. We suppose that these human beings have not received food or water for hours, nor have they been allowed a restroom break. If you’ve ever tried to sleep on a bus, you appreciate that it’s difficult to do so – a place where people could lay down would be ideal. Where should these buses go? We suggest places that welcome strangers, that promote the dignity of all human beings, and where there’s no such thing as an “illegal” person. As practical matters, they should be locations with kitchens and restrooms, and sufficient space to lay out cots. We can think of dozens of such places in Magnolia where people live the words, “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me.” They wouldn’t say, “Keep moving until you hit Delaware, New York, California or Washington, D.C.” At least we hope not.
We’ve been hinting, and Tuesday we were able to report, on the sale of four Dixie Mart convenience stores in Magnolia to Flash Market of Greenville, SC. Our civic booster cap puts forth the hope that with the purchase, the new ownership might upgrade the existing properties with facelifts, or new co-branding opportunities. Flash Market’s website notes that it partners with several nationally-known food vendors at some of locations. Among the Flash Market partners you know are McDonalds, Pizza Inn and Subway. Among the ones not presently available locally are Chester’s Fried Chicken, Baskin Robbins, Dunkin’ Donuts and Back Yard Burgers. Yes. Some of those would do well in Magnolia. CLICK HERE to see our real estate report.
Shipley Do-Nuts have been part of Magnolia for 11 years, ever since the former Tasty Donuts on East Main went under the new banner. Now, both Shipley’s have been re-branded to the former name of Tasty Donuts. We presume all of the different doughnuts and other selections taste the same today as they did before the transition.
Every significant lake or river in the country (not to mention thousands of open pits) likely has several stolen or abandoned vehicles in them. Nevada’s Lake Mead has been in the news recently. A drought is turning up some vehicles, but it’s also exposing the last resting places of murder victims stuffed into barrels – a legacy of the mob. One never knows what’s under the water. So, it is with interest to learn that Hempstead County lawmen, acting Tuesday on a fisherman’s tip, pulled one vehicle from the Little River near Fulton. But they also found a second vehicle during the operation. We don’t know which is which, but one of the vehicles may be connected with a long-standing missing person’s case. Let’s hope that at least one family might be getting close to having resolution to their personal nightmare. CLICK HERE to read the story about the Little River discovery.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.