There’s not a modern November 22 that passes by when we don’t spend at least an hour on YouTube, watching the network news coverage of the tragic events in Dallas on that date in 1963. It’s always best to synchronize viewing of the historic video with the actual time of day that the Kennedy Assassination took place.
We’d like to visit the Sixth Floor Museum and Dealey Plaza. But we’re going to have to choose a random date other than one when QAnon crazies aren’t having a holiday there to greet the Second Coming of JFK.
There is a 24/7 Dealey Plaza webcam, broadcasting from Oswalt’s sniper nest. The “X” on the roadway marks where the presidential motorcade was when the president suffered his fatal wound. CLICK HERE to see the webcam.
As tragic as the assassination was for the nation, it was also a remarkable coming-of-age for television broadcast news. TV news was much different 58 years ago. It’s been said the COVID-19 pandemic brought out global telecommunications changes expected to have taken place during a five-year period, and compressed them into about three months. Between President Kennedy’s assassination on a Friday and his funeral on a Monday, the live news broadcasting capabilities of the networks advanced by about five years. One remarkable technical story from those days was the fact that the large and clunky TV studio cameras had to be “warmed up” for several minutes before use. Networks kept the studio cameras turned off because the bulbs in them burned out and were expensive. After the assassination, network news departments hung the expense and kept one studio camera hot and live at all times.
We read recently that only a fourth of living Americans are old enough to have actual memories of the Kennedy Assassination. At the time, we were in Mrs. Bradley’s first-grade class at the old Central Elementary School. We didn’t have a clear understanding at that age of what it meant for a president to have been killed. Mother and grandmother were upset, people were sad, and there were no Saturday morning cartoons. That was about as much as this first-grade mind could process.
We were happy to have an out-of-state niece and grand-niece drop by Monday, and we accompanied them on a visit to the Magnolia Bake Shop. Oh, we love living on the Magnolia Square. More people should consider it.
Cinnamon-raisin bread.
Be on the lookout for porch pirates. And do we have to say it? Don’t be a thief. You don’t want to spend Christmas in jail.
Our online poll invites readers to vote one of seven common Thanksgiving side dishes “off the table.” There are many polls that we’ve conducted in the past that have predictable results. We love this current poll because the results can’t be predicted and may yet change before we close it. We took the idea for this poll from elsewhere but to give it our own twist, we substituted some items. To our surprise, one of those items is leading the least-desired poll at the moment. Just be sure to get your vote in by Wednesday.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.