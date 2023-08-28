If you have rounded the Magnolia Square since Friday night, you’ve noticed a change at the former Magnolia Tree shop on the west side. Emilie Vest and Caitlin Shoemaker have leased the space for their new business, The Beehive. It will be an art gallery and supply store that will host craft and hobby classes, and provide a higher level of art education with mostly local instructors. It will also be open for private parties and corporate events. Expect a soft opening as part of September’s Third Thursday event on the square, with a grand opening set for October 14. The Beehive will initially be open by appointment only but may add regular studio hours later. CLICK HERE to see The Beehive’s page on Facebook.
The Magnolia Arts Center has offered entry-level art classes for many years. The Beehive is a positive indication that the more arts and crafts that are available in a community, the more people want and are willing to pay in order to obtain. That’s fantastic and a tribute to the Arts Center for raising the local level of interest. Art is a momentum builder.
We can’t provide you with direct links for legal reasons, but we can tell you that the South Arkansas lithium boom and its impact on Magnolia it this week’s cover story in Arkansas Business magazine, published today. Kyle Massey wrote the top story and two sidebars, and Lance Turner contributed a commentary piece. Again, lots of attention on South Arkansas lithium without an ounce of the soft metal having yet been produced for commercial sale. The valuable electric battery component may get shipped out of South Arkansas by the truckload within 2-3 years, but not yet.
We’ve seen stories about the lithium boom that are so bad, we’ve almost concluded that they are being written by artificial intelligence programs. Of course, we can diss AI now. We remember how everyone ridiculed the quality of Japanese electronics and other devices in the early 1960s, before Japan’s quality almost overran the world. AI will be the same type of thing, and it will come to the forefront much more quickly.
Sunday’s thunderstorm was welcome. It brought 1.41 inches of rain to our gauge, raising the August total to 6.52 inches and 53.67 inches for the year.
Feedback!
Ten years ago, we reported that the state planned to build a Workforce Services and Adult Education Center at the Harvey Couch Business Park. CLICK HERE to see the story.
High school coaches – it’s your responsibility to email your game results to us at news@magnoliareporter.com .
We may change our online poll later today. But for now, you may still let us know how you think the football Razorbacks will perform this fall.
Glad to see the football Panthers are off to a good start.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. If it had been us, the feds would have seized our passport.