We often publish articles about happenings elsewhere in Arkansas because they are about cool ideas. Such was Monday’s article headlined, “Volunteers making effort to restore Ozark chinquapin.” Chestnut blight, a fungus, almost drove the tree to extinction more than a century ago. The Ozark chinquapin was a mainstay of Southern forests. It was a major food source for wildlife, Native Americans and European immigrants. There is hope that the tree can be restored through the work of the Ozark Chinquapin Foundation. It is trying to find and to propagate blight-resistant seed stock, and to replant the tree across its native range, which includes South Arkansas. CLICK HERE if you want to learn more. We are especially intrigued by the idea that this is the work of “citizen scientists.” This isn’t a state project or the goal of a big timber company. It’s simply a group of people trying to bring one highly-beneficial tree back from the brink. It is work that should interest every South Arkansas hunter, forester and amateur botanist.
Sen. John Boozman tweeted this following Tuesday’s horrific school massacre in Texas: “The senseless attack on innocent students and teachers in Uvalde is heartbreaking and horrifying. We stand with this community in its tremendous grief and mourning, and are thankful for the first responders who stopped the evil and helped those in need. May God comfort them all.” Another tweeter answered back: “What will you do to prevent another Jonesboro?” Crickets.
There are simply too many guns available to too many people who should not be allowed to have them. We circle back to what Col. Bill Bryant of the Arkansas State Police had to say about the March incident in Dumas, where one man died and 28 others were wounded when gunfire erupted at a festival. He said it was something no one expects in small-town Arkansas. His statement was utter nonsense. These mass shootings are now something we’ve come to expect in small towns like Dumas and Uvalde. The shooters cross all age and ethnic lines. The commonality is that they all have access to firearms that are or can be modified to become killing machines. We can do something about this because most nations in the world do. People who say that these shootings are the price we pay for freedom express an extremist viewpoint. We’re not a free people when people are afraid to go to church, school, Walmart or their desk or factory job because perverted views about the Second Amendment make our political leadership fear exercise of common sense.
One year ago, we reported that Continental Carbonic Products of El Dorado was building a new facility that will eventually hire 60 people. CLICK HERE to read the story.
A group of colleagues has been chatting about the neatest stuff they’ve ever been invited to do because they’re journalists, and because particular organizations wanted journalists to see something. One talked about spending time in a Marine Corps boot camp. Another spoke of entering a burning building in firemen’s turnout gear. Yet other colleague said the time is ripe for journalists to solicit and get all types of “day in the life” gigs now because so many businesses and government entities are desperate to recruit employees. Then last night, we noticed an ABC piece featuring a reporter boarding an underway U.S. Navy submarine in the Pacific for a visit. We admire the men and women who are willing to spend months at a time inside a metal tube, hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface, but it’s going to take a lot more than a television report to entice us into sea duty. Not that the Navy would take us, but you know what we mean.
