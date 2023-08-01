Columbia Christian School is taking a big step with its entry into the Arkansas Activities Association, scheduled for the 2024-2025 academic year. Initially, the move will be more important to the school’s academic and extracurricular activities than it will be to its athletic programs. Columbia Christian is a small school, even by the standards of the AAA’s enrollment ranking system. While CCS will be able to schedule athletic opponents in Class A, it will be among the smaller high schools in the classification and face athletic programs with larger enrollments. The big deal initially will be the wide range of other AAA sanctioned activities in which CCS students will be able to participate. This is the AAA’s list: ATCAA, ARJSHA, band, BETA, chess, choir, DECA, eSports, FBLA, FCCLA, FFA, HOSA, National Honor Society, orchestra, Quiz Bowl, Scholastic Press, Sideline Cheer/Dance, Student Council and VICA/Skills USA. This will open many doors for Columbia Christian School students. CLICK HERE to see the story about CCS joining the AAA.
We listened this morning to Tetra Technologies’ quarterly phone call with the financial industry. More about it later. But for now, the word is that if Tetra and its partners sign their final financing agreements by year’s end, Tetra expects to be producing bromine within two years, or by early 2026. That falls within the five-year period for Albemarle Corporation’s planned completion of its expanded bromine processing capabilities in Columbia County.
How many people will Tetra Technologies employ at its new plant? We don’t know and it hasn’t said anything about that. The company seeks to produce only enough bromine for its own requirements during the next 20 years. But right now any jobs above zero is progress. Maybe someone from a competitor will let us know how much bromine can be produced annually from 27 million barrels of brine. We’re no experts but that doesn’t sound like a lot.
We do know that Tetra Technologies has boots on the ground.
A congressional hearing was held last week on government knowledge about UFOs. This creates another poll opportunity to ask readers about extraterrestrial life. In the face of indisputable evidence of intelligent life beyond our planet, what would be the reaction to the news? World wide panic, or a world wide yawn? Our own view is that we bow to the practical physics of the matter. Who knows? Maybe we’ll pick up an alien radio signal. But we’ll never shake ET’s hand. The interstellar distances are too great. Humankind may be able to expand across a few local star systems in the next couple of millennia. It will witness many spectacular things. But the odds are against running across alien beings. Not to say there are no mysteries buzzing about our planet. But they are mysteries because our science hasn’t been able to clearly examine them yet.
Five years ago, we reported on the derailment of a few freight cars being moved by Union Pacific engines at a siding in McNeil. CLICK HERE to see the story.
McNeil needs a Dollar General store.
Emerson needs a Dollar General store.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own.