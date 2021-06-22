We may be a little premature with the Whataburger news but, yeah, we feel comfortable reporting it. The land has been sold, and the buyers definitely have connections with the hamburger chain. We don’t think they’re buying the land to install a White Castle. Whataburger makes a decent, and large, hamburger and we’ll welcome its presence here. It will be a good corporate citizen. But does Whataburger produce a hamburger that’s demonstrably better than a hamburger you can buy at any locally owned (or small regional chain) restaurant? Whataburger has more types of hamburgers, while local restaurants have one basic burger they call their own, with variations in preparation, meat quality, size, condiments and such. But we’ll take the basic burger of a local restaurant against the basic burger of a large chain any day. Large chains make their coin on the fact that their products taste the same anywhere. A Whataburger in Magnolia, Arkansas will taste exactly the same as a Whataburger in Magnolia, Texas. There are many good reasons to patronize a Whataburger, but having a better basic burger than most Magnolia restaurants isn’t one of them.
We watched a friend wolf down a burger in JavaPrimo on Monday. Her level of burger satisfaction would have been the same with a big-chain burger.
That said, we don’t know what the pandemic has done to the hours of a typical Whataburger, but we do know that in the past many have been open 24/7, with an open dining room. One open Whataburger on U.S. 59 between Carthage and Houston was a very welcome sight at 3 a.m. during an emergency trip several years ago. We’d love to have a chain restaurant with in-store dining at that hour of the morning.
People say Magnolia doesn’t have enough restaurants. The fact is we have too many. We’ve said before that Magnolia always seems to have one more restaurant than it can financially support. This is why it appears that for every restaurant that opens, another closes. Whataburger has a pretty large footprint. We may have to modify our view to say that Magnolia always seems to have two more restaurants than it can support.
The rain kept coming in sheets on Monday and when it was over, we recorded 3.98 inches of rain. This pushes June rainfall to 7.11 inches, and year-to-date rainfall to 42.15 inches.
Over a cliff.
SAU hitting coach Brandon Stover has left the program after four years to go home. He was named this week as baseball coach at his high school alma mater, Cooper High School, part of the Abilene (TX) Independent School District.
At a hearing in El Dorado last week, the firearms/drug case of Damien Andrew Wolfson got pushed down the calendar for a later date. Readers will recall that he was one of three men who led Magnolia-area lawmen on a wild chase through the west side of Magnolia.
We'll admit to barely following NCAA Division I athletics. But we get a strong feeling that the Supreme Court ruling in "NCAA v. Alston" has "unintended consequences" written all over it. One is that it's possible DI athletics is tremendously over-valued.
Five years ago, magnoliareporter.com reported that above-normal levels of manganese in Magnolia water prompted the city to warn residents against putting bleach in water. We also reported that a Wall Street Journal reporter was going to cover the Emerson PurpleHull Pea Festival. Ten years ago, we reported that thousands of mobile homes stored at the Hope Airport in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina were being removed.
Mike McNeill is reporter and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.