Our daily review of contracts issued by the Department of Defense sometimes turns up major awards to South Arkansas defense contractors. But other things also catch our eyes. Patriot Contract Services LLC, Concord, CA, got a $12.4 million contract extension to continue the operation and maintenance of eight government-owned, contractor operated USNS Watson-class, large medium-speed roll-on, roll-off ships. Among them is the USNS Watkins (T-AKR 315). So? That’s Watkins as in U.S. Army Master Sgt. Travis Watkins, the only Columbia Countian recipient of the Medal of Honor. It’s great to know that the Watkins continues to sail the seas, delivering the material support American fighting men and women need. In the words of the DOD announcement, the Watson-class vessels “will continue to support Navy’s worldwide prepositioning requirements.” CLICK HERE to read more about Patriot Contract Services. You’ll find a great photo of the Watkins in port there.
Master Sgt. Travis Watkins, a Waldo native received the Medal of Honor posthumously for his leadership of a small unit of men near Yongsan, Korea, on August 31, 1950. His several acts of personal heroism saved the lives of many of his soldiers and led to the deaths of more than 500 enemy combatants. We can’t tell the story better than the actual citation. CLICK HERE to read it.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County has tripled during the past month. Get your vaccine. Do your part to help stop the spread of this virus.
Wow. Hard to believe the July is gone and that we’re on the downhill run of 2021.
Our friends at Arkansas Business reposted our article about Louisiana & North West Railroad’s construction plans in Columbia County. We mention this to note that when the rest of Arkansas wants to know what’s happening in South Central Arkansas, it pays little attention to the rapidly vanishing legacy media in the region. They come straight to magnoliareporter.com. There’s a lesson.
The last Square Market for the season is 9-noon Saturday on North Jefferson at Square Park.
