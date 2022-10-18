Construction fence has gone up in the half-acre lot between Burger King and McDonalds in the University Plaza shopping center. It will become a new franchise location for Scooter’s Coffee. We asked the company for a confirmation and received the following response: “We are so excited for our new location in Magnolia! Depending on construction and training, we hope to open this location within the first few months of 2023. We don't have any further details at this time, but please reach out again in a few months and we may have more information.” The company is advertising on its website for a store manager at the street address of the restaurant pad location. Scooter’s Coffee is headquartered in Omaha, NE. It operates 662-square-foot stores at about 500 drive-through-only locations, mostly in the Midwest. Hot and cold drinks, blenders, smoothies and teas are Scooter’s forte, but it also sells muffins, burritos and breakfast-type sandwiches. A franchisee has a location under construction on Richmond Road in Texarkana. Presently, Scooter’s has four Arkansas locations – three in the Fayetteville-Rogers area and one in Harrison. More are coming to Arkansas. CLICK HERE to see the company website.
Don Julio Mexican Grill & Seafood, 920 E. Main at the former Peace Courts restaurant space, opened Monday. Looking forward to see what they’ve done with the place. CLICK HERE to see its Facebook page.
The Don Julio opening and the Scooter's Coffee announcement reaffirm that East Main Street remains a hot restaurant location.
Five years ago, we reported that Canfor was adding a second shift to its Urbana sawmill. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Looking back into the news of five years ago, we noticed that our column for this date prefaced our famous, or perhaps infamous, poll regarding the selection practice of the Magnolia High School Homecoming Court. We’ll stand by our position from 2017 while recognizing that we don’t have any real say in this matter. If changes are to be made, they should come from within the student body. One recommendation we’d make is that any change adopted should go into effect four years from now. That way, no one could claim changes were made to favor any current Magnolia High students.
Stewing on it.
Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin told Magnolia Rotarians on Thursday that law enforcement officers have told him that Arkansas needs 5,000 more prison beds. This is in a state that already has about 20,000 state prison beds. According to World Population Review, the United States imprisons more people than any other nation – more than 2 million people. China, with four times the population, is second at about 1.7 million in prison. Are Americans more criminal by nature? If the only answer is that we need to keep more people in jail longer, other answers must be found because this one will bankrupt our state.
That said, if the state believes it has the financial wherewithal to build a new, large prison, it should be built in Columbia or a surrounding county. This region put in a great bid for a new prison site the last time Arkansas was considering prison instruction, but was passed over.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. One of our favorite Far Side cartoons depicts a resident of Hell. He says to another damned soul, “Oh, man! The coffee’s cold. They’ve thought of everything!”