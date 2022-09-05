Mike McNeill’s Diary will not be published today.
Below are excerpts from the Columbia Banner, a weekly newspaper published in Magnolia, from the issue of September 7, 1882.
State News
A terrible accident occurred to a construction train on the Iron Mountain Road two miles below Hope on the 30th, in which one laborer was instantly killed and conductor Riley seriously injured.
Several human skeletons, and several arrowheads, beads, pottery and c., were unearthed between Washington and Hope by the hands at work on the Beardsley railroad, a few days ago.
Alex Dudney was shot and instantly killed near Chalybeate Springs, by Marshall Lewis, Wednesday, the 30th. Dudney first shot Lewis with squirrel shot, several entering his face and shoulder; Lewis returned the compliment with two loads of buckshot, 18 shot taking effect, which caused instant death.
The Railroad is Coming!
Having two good new and substantially built residences in Magnolia, I will sell, on reasonable terms, the one located on the corner of Union and Jackson streets, two front rooms, 16x16, gallery in front 8x32, three rooms in the rear, 12x13.
A good well of lasting water, good garden and peach orchard, and good fences. The improvements were made in 1881. The locality is very healthy and convenient to the public square. Parties wishing to locate in our town will do well to call on me before buying elsewhere. Title perfect.
J.M. Beasley
The firm of Goode & Henry (northeast of courthouse) is conducted and managed exclusively by Charley Henry, who keeps always on hand a fine lot of
Whiskeys, Cigars,
Smoking & Chewing
Tobaccos, Lemons
and Lemonade,
Budweiser Beer,
and
Pure 95 Per Ct. Proof Alcohol.
Thanking their customers and friends for past favors, they respectfully solicit a continuance of the same.
Goode & Henry.
Our Railroad.
The right of clearing the way on the Magnolia Branch road has been let to Mr. J.M. Johnson for $900. He is to proceed with his work at once, and keep out of the way of the graders. Mr. A.T. Dixon is the contractor for the grading, and receives $12,500 for grading the six miles. This is 14 36/100 cents per cubic yard. His camp is already established, and he is ready to put hundreds of hands to shoveling dirt so soon as the right of way is cleared. Bosa Dixon is the right man in the right place, and we undertake to say that he will finish up this work at a rate that will astonish our leading citizens. At outside figures the iron horse must come snorting into Magnolia by the first of December.
Exit Whiskey.
There will be no whiskey sold in Columbia County after January 1st for the ensuing two years. The majority in the county against license was five votes, but those five held the balance of power, and under the law, the judge cannot grant any whiskey license.
They Came to the Fountain
For the 10 days previous to last Monday Dr. W.A. Clark, state evangelist, has been preaching, singing and praying with our people at the Baptist Church in Magnolia. During 21 successive sermons he plead with the sinner, warning him that, ere long, the summer of life would be ended, the harvest be past, and seed time and reaping forever over. In forcible terms he pointed out the garners — one, bright beautiful, golden and joyous, where the good would find an everlasting resting abode; another, dark, dismal, despairing, reeking with all that is doleful and damning, where the wicked would be crammed away with the chaff and the cheat, the moral and religious tares and cockleburs and thistles. Many tender hearts could not resist his reasonable appeals, and when he asked for those who wished to be gathered up by the flaming angle rapers into the resplendent granaries, golden-walled and sapphire raftered above, the following came to the front and enlisted for lifetime in the service of the army of the Lord:
Mrs. Elizabeth Spriggs, Miss Eliza Sayers, G.C. Merritt, James Heath, Henry Andrews, Mrs. Elizabeth S. Monroe, Miss E. Claira Monroe, Miss Lizzie McCown, James F. Andrews, William Eads, Daniel Eads, John L. Runyan, Miss Eldleda Goodwin, Miss Etta Farrar, Miss Lizzie Newton, Charles P. Roberts, John W. Story, J.D. Gilbert, Mrs. Nettie Hanson, Z.L. Daniel, Miss Agnes Nash, Miss Nannie Cooper, Miss Nancy Mullins, Miss Zona Mullins, Mrs. Sarah Andrews, James Davis, Mrs. M.V. Davis, Jeff Stewart, Minnie Beasley, and John Heath, all new converts, and received into the church by baptism, B.F. Frazer, W.R. Cross and W.J. Runyan were restored, W.R. Eads, John A. Roberson, P.P. Frazier, Mrs. Sarah Frazier, E.A. Andrews, Mrs. M.J. Aubrey, Mattie C. Powell, J.R. Owsley, and Mrs. Antionnett Owsley were received by letter.
The first five mentioned were baptized in Nations Creek, Sunday, Aug. 26. The next 25 were baptized in Col. B.F. Askew’s pond, Sunday, Sept. 2, and a more beautiful and impressive scene was never witnessed by 1,000 people before. Together in the middle of the brook-like pond 11 first sons marched, with Revs. Clark and Wise at their head. While all presented an excellent appearance, our noble, towering Doc Daniel stood most prominent, until he, in childlike simplicity, was buried beneath the cleansing waves of the brook, and the command of the Heavenly Master obeyed. The 14 angelic female forms that followed, beggars description, and language fails us.