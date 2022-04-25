magnoliareporter.com welcomes Allison Hoffman Fitzgerald to its list of Columbia County office seekers who want your support in the upcoming primary election. People who click on her ad will be redirected to her campaign’s Facebook page, where they can learn more about her race for Columbia County Assessor. We appreciate all of the candidates who are using magnoliareporter.com to further their bids for public office.
The flower baskets have been hung around the square for the new season. We’re glad to have them.
We asked our readers about five years ago whether they have written a will. We return to that topic in our current online poll. Writing a clear will is important to your family. For that reason, we encourage people writing wills to engage an attorney. People who write wills aren’t as clear or specific as they think they are.
The current issue of Arkansas Business examines the aerospace and defense industries in the state, with a lead article about the role Camden plants are playing in the arming of Ukraine. The magazine’s list of Arkansas’ top aviation and aerospace companies ranked by number of employees places McNeil’s Jevac Machine at No. 10 with 30 workers and $3.75 million in annual revenue. Probably would have been bumped down to No. 11 if Magnolia’s Amfuel had responded to the annual Arkansas Business survey.
The same Arkansas business issue ranks the state’s busiest airports by takeoffs and landings or, in the alternative, by passenger boardings. Texarkana Regional Airport comes in at No. 4 with 37,540 takeoffs and landings, and 17,340 boardings in 2021. South Arkansas Regional Airport in El Dorado was No. 11 with 2,427 boardings.
Ten years ago, we reported on Magnolia High baseball Coach David Sisson’s 500th career win. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Tuesday is parent-teacher conference day at Magnolia Middle School and Magnolia High, and Wednesday at the other campuses.
Willie Nelson coming to El Dorado. That’s some news.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.