It’s hot as heck out there. It’s not a time we associate with planting vegetables. But we were curious, so we looked it up. South Arkansas is in plant hardiness zone 8, according to the USDA. Mid-to-late July is the time to plant beans, brussels sprouts, some types of corn, cucumbers, onions, peppers, squash and tomatoes. You’ll want to consult the Extension Service or your vegetable growing friends to learn which varieties have the best results. It’s still a little early to think about beets, broccoli, cabbage, carrots, cauliflower, kale, lettuce and spinach. So if you’re inclined to do a little gardening and think you’ve missed the prime growing season, don’t despair. Something’s always in season, or it’s always time to get ready for the next season. We bring all of this up because we want to encourage South Arkansas residents to produce more of their own food, even if it’s only in token amounts. Children need to know where food comes from, and adults need to have an appreciation for what farmers do.
Our new online poll asks whether Arkansas should raise starting pay for teachers by $5,000 a year – up to $41,000. There’s been a groundswell of public support for raises since Gov. Asa Hutchinson said there’s no support in the legislature for them. The legislature will have a special session next month, but teacher raises are not on the agenda. What do you think? Cast your vote.
This is Moon Day – the 53rd anniversary of the first manned landing on the moon. The United States currently plans to send humans back to the moon’s surface in late 2025.
Tang is still around.
A year ago, we reported that Magnolia Regional Medical Center’s most important COVID-19 concern was where critically ill patients could be sent for further treatment. CLICK HERE to see the story.
Another area high school is switching to eight-man football. Parkers Chapel, which was 1-8 as a Class 2A team last season, had been tagged to move up to what may be Class 3A’s toughest with Junction City, Prescott, Smackover, Horatio, Gurdon and Fouke. The number of eight-man teams in Arkansas is rising rapidly – there will be at least 24 or more teams this fall with others expected next season. Other South Arkansas teams playing eight-man this fall will be Dermott, Hermitage, Spring Hill, Strong, Woodlawn, Genoa Central, Cutter Morning Star and Fountain Lake.
We've seen some local restaurants make online apologies for raising their prices. It's nice of them, but unnecessary. Everyone understands they're in a price and supply pinch.
Interesting statistic. Stars and Stripes reports that the U.S. Army will be 28,000 soldiers short of its goal by the end of fiscal 2022, leaving the service with between 445,000 and 452,000 members. Recruitment traditionally suffers when civilian jobs are plentiful. But it's also a national security issue.
Central Baptist Church is having its brickwork patched and painted.
Jackson Street, from the south side of Magnolia to Southern Arkansas University, can and should be one of America's most beautiful small-town thoroughfares.