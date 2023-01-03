magnoliareporter.com formally welcomes today the newest member to the team, Walter Cronkat. He’s already hard at work. We’ve sent him over to Eastridge Animal Hospital this morning to investigate surgeries being performed on felines against their nature. He should have interesting observations upon his return to Reporter Mansion. We haven’t decided on Walter’s exact role within our organization, but he has been great for office morale. Walter may offer commentary or special reports from time-to-time in this column or elsewhere on the website.
Walter Cronkat joins a fabled legacy of Magnolia Square cats. Gracie held sway at the Banner-News and later at Magnolia Printing for almost two decades. Giant Shakespeare continues to trod the boards at Magnolia Arts. Walter is between kitten and full-grown cat and we expect him to be a great mascot. One sister noted that he looks like his namesake, CBS News legend Walter Cronkite, right down to his tweed jacket.
We’ve thought about getting a cat for months. Sister Debby Jacks, knowing of our bent toward procrastination, pressed the issue at the end of family gift-giving night last week. We were instructed to close our eyes and then open them again, and this sweet gray-and-black marvel was presented. We’ve had custody of a cat before and been around many felines, but this is ”our” first cat. He’s a big ball of energy, mess, cuddliness and cuteness all in one. We’re told out that he stood out during the selection process at CCAPS by boldly coming forward as if to say, “I’m ready. Let’s go.”
We toyed around with other cat names. We’re big fans of “Game of Thrones,” so Tyrion, Joffrey and Bronn were early favorites before we went the professional route. A colleague likes our choice but noted that Edward R. Purrow was available. Probably also Harry Reasoner. And that's the way it is.
Denae Gillentine and the staff of Dorothy’s Diner have been working through the New Year’s weekend toward its opening in the former Chatterbox location. She plans to open the American and seafood restaurant this month.
Five years ago, we reported that Bonanza Creek Energy had entered voluntary bankruptcy. CLICK HERE to see the story.
TCU or Georgia? Our new online poll invites you to select the next college football champion.
Lumber has arrived at the Scooters Coffee construction site on East Main, so it should be coming off a slab soon.
Give us this day our daily kibble.
Last January, we had 0.61 inches of rain and 0.6 inches of snow. January 2023 is already off to a good start with more than 4 inches of rain already.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865. Opinions expressed in this column are his own. Can't recommend checking the rain gauge at 12:45 a.m.