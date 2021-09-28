Expanding on our Monday comments. The holiday season is coming, which means that interactions between South Arkansas residents and South Arkansas expatriates will reach a seasonal high. We need these people to come home. Parents and grandparents who have moved away. Long gone brothers and sisters and classmates. The high school seniors who walked out of Panther Arena one May evening and who never returned. We want all of them to come home. They may scoff. They may reject the idea out of hand. They may say “what in the world would I do back in Magnolia?” And all of those reactions are fair. But still, there’s no harm in making the suggestion. We know this: Personal circumstances change. Something that seems impossible or unlikely today may become a good idea a year from now. People of retirement age find that their savings go a long way in rural Arkansas. Middle-aged Magnolians might discover that South Arkansas has a better pace than Los Angeles or Detroit. Young people who were eager to leave may come to realize that Magnolia wasn’t such a bad place to grow up after all. Almost every business in South Arkansas has “help wanted” signs out. People with trade skills or professional degrees are in high demand. Compared with many places, land and nice homes are inexpensive. Make the pitch. Put the bug in their ears. Let’s work on pulling back many of the people we’ve lost.
magnoliareporter.com reached a milestone during the weekend. We now have more than 100,000 items in our database. News articles, obituaries, sports stories, videos and video links, single images and much more. Most of this material can be accessed by the public in our search feature or online archive. And, it’s free. Our archive is a powerful public tool to research key events in local history since April 2010.
We appreciate a couple of shout-outs we received this week from Arkansas Business magazine. Our friend Joel Phelps at the new exclusively online publication, The Arkadelphia, told Arkansas Business media columnist Kyle Massey that we have served as a model for his new publication. We’re flattered to think so. This week’s Arkansas Business editorial also cites magnoliareporter.com among reliable news services that have arisen online.
Mustard Seed Financial LLC of Magnolia is ranked at No. 21 among the state’s “Largest Money Managers” by Arkansas Business magazine. It’s the largest money management company in the southern half of Arkansas, with $285 million in assets under management for its 566 clients.
The Family of Man.
The state reported no oil and gas activity last week in South Arkansas.
Wish we had a dollar for every time we saw W.C. Brewster working in his yard.
