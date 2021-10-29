There are reasons they don’t let us run the schools. One of them is because if we were a school principal or secretary on the receiving end of a threat made by email or telephone, we’d respond to the effect of “you still have to come to school” and then hang up and otherwise go about our business. Call the police? Evacuate? Shut down the school? Not us. Anyone who poses a real threat isn’t going to telegraph that information. But, we don’t run the schools. Those people who do run schools are obligated to act under different guidelines or, as the popular phraseology puts it, “Out of an abundance of caution.” Which really means “we’re not concerned about it, but we have to do something to assuage our worrywarts.” A little secret. We do sleep sometimes. We were sound asleep Wednesday morning when concern arose from a TikTok video that seemed to suggest that a violent act was going to be perpetrated against a Magnolia school. We missed one phone message about it, and we weren’t aware of a Magnolia Police Department message on the matter until two hours after it was sent to us. So, it was long after the immediate concerns had passed before we became aware of what was going on, and we posted a report about it. The delay may have been just as well. We don’t want to create or add to hysteria about such matters, especially when “there’s no there, there.” There is a much larger issue here. What seems to have happened is that someone, somewhere did post a video on TikTok last week that implied that a violent act was going to happen at a particular school. Others took the video, relabeled the graphics, and then filled in the names of schools across the country, including Magnolia. There are countless examples of social media being abused to create panic and fear, or to spread misinformation or disinformation. If you see something on social media that concerns you, well, by all means, check it out. In this particular case, had one simply Googled something like “TikTok school threat,” they would have seen many reports from credible sources detailing similar hoaxes around the nation since last Friday. Nothing happened. Relax. Take a breath. School is open and the kids still have to go.
Texarkana Eye Associates on East Main is being rebranded as MyEyeDr. MyEyeDr is the business name of Capital Vision Services, LP, which is a nationwide network of optometrists.
CandyStore.com informs us of the most popular Halloween candy given by state, using 14 years of bulk candy sales. Arkansas’ favorites, in order, are Jolly Ranchers, Butterfingers and Skittles. In Louisiana, the favorites are Lemonheads, Reese’s Cups and Blow Pops. Texas tops are Starburst, Reese’s Cups and Sour Patch Kids.
Halloween is Sunday, although much trick-or-treating will be done on Saturday.
Boo.
The English standard for periods to be used with the initials in a person’s name has not been waived, as in B.B. King or J.K. Rowling. We edit periods into text that does not contain them.
Magnolia hosts De Queen in football at 7 p.m. tonight. SAU hosts Oklahoma Baptist at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 7. That’s when you turn clocks back by one hour as we return to Central Standard Time. Daylight Saving Time resumes on Sunday, March 11.
Oh, Tom. Merrick Garland doesn’t come close to being the worst attorney general ever. There was A. Mitchell Palmer, responsible for the Palmer Raids, which illegally targeted labor organizers and immigrants. Henry M. Daugherty, who faced charges of illegally receiving funds from a German-American metal company seized during WWI. John Mitchell, who masterminded the Watergate break-in that eventually led to President Nixon’s resignation. And since 1991, Republican presidents have been on a roll with awful AGs. William Barr. John Ashcroft. Alberto Gonzales. William Barr again. Bother to study a little history, would you, Tom?
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.