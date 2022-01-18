Found ourselves looking at past Diary editions from 2012. Some random notes and thoughts from looking them over, or comments that reminded us of other things: We miss Harold Fincher. We miss Sterling Lacy. More needs to be done to protect high school football players from concussions. Check your lint filter. Whatever happened to the Brown Dense? Dustin McDaniel? Mark Pryor? The BackForty? Western Sizzlin? The Cameo Theater and Pizza Inn have all been history for a decade. Farmers Bank entered the TEXarkana market a decade ago. The Magnolia Kindergarten Center and Oil and Lube Express have both been open for a decade. Ray & Associates has been relocated for a decade. We don’t know what the modern-day version of a book store would look like, but we wish we had one. Ten years ago, 172 county residents were in the Arkansas Department of Correction. Last month, the total was 250. We mentioned 10 years ago that video phones were the holy grail of telecommunications in the 1960s, but that few people used the tool in 2012 – still seems to be the case in 2022 if one has a choice. Lignite could still be a thing for South Arkansas but no one is willing to invest in it. Ten years ago, there was talk of a 144-unit apartment complex on North Dudney. We read this week that in metro areas, projects of fewer than 200 units aren’t considered economically viable. The Dudney-University intersection is still awful. There has not been a Magnolia Junior Charity League Follies since 2018.
Recognizing Columbia County’s new census figure of 22,801 residents, they spent – on average -- $20.36 on state lottery tickets last month. Sales totaled $464,414. It’s time for our standing admonition that if you want to help students attend Arkansas universities, which is the purpose of the state lottery, you could just give that amount to a university’s scholarship endowment directly. At Southern Arkansas University, $464,414 would create almost 31 scholarships. It would pay five or six nice salaries to professors. It would have financed a third of the cost it took to renovate the former National Guard Armory into the engineering education building. Columbia County would actually get something for its money with more students and more jobs at SAU.
