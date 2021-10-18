News broke Monday that two automakers, Stellantis (parent company of Dodge, Jeep and Ram) and Toyota will build separate battery manufacturing plants for their new electric vehicles. Both are being coy about plant locations, but given the placement of their vehicle manufacturing facilities, the eastern United States is indicated. Ford previously announced plans for battery and car plants in Tennessee and Kentucky, and GM will build a battery plant in Michigan. But we’ve found no information on the sourcing of their lithium – the element that stores electrical charges for EVs. in neither case is the sourcing of their lithium mentioned. Lithium is found around the globe and is mined and refined through a number of techniques. One of these emerging technologies is the extraction of lithium from saltwater brine, similar to the processes used by companies in Columbia and Union counties to extract bromine from brine. We have extensively reported on the work Canada’s Standard Lithium has done to create a lithium extraction demonstration plant at the Lanxess facility in El Dorado. Last week, we reported on a Standard Lithium statement about the positive prospects for future lithium production from brine fields in Columbia and Lafayette counties. There are people who will read this column who don’t wade through a long news report, so here are the highlights. Standard Lithium thinks the acreage it controls in South Arkansas can produce 30,000 tons annually of battery-quality lithium. Estimates vary about the lithium requirements for EV batteries. From what we’ve read, an EV needs between 16 and 22 pounds of lithium for its electric battery. A total of 30,000 tons is 60 million pounds. Split the difference, and it could be that a 30,000-ton-per-year facility could power 3.3 million vehicles. The United States produces about 9 million passenger and commercial vehicles annually. Standard Lithium said it has acquired an option to buy land suitable for a future brine processing and conversion facility. This would require a direct capital investment of $532 million. Tack on indirect costs and a 25 percent contingency fund for a total potential investment of $870 million. Let’s say that again – a potential $870 million capital investment in Columbia and Lafayette counties. A highly automated lithium production facility would have 75 full time jobs. You may have read about other industrial/retail projects in the state. An $870 million project. Well, that’s four times the value of the Nucor Steel Arkansas specialty cold steel mill complex near Hickman, opened in 2019. It would be almost five times the value of Lockheed Martin’s recent Camden expansion. And none of this includes what Albemarle Corporation is capable of doing in lithium production in Columbia County, or what Galvanic Energy has hinted at doing in the area. Can Standard Lithium pull it off? It has accomplished everything it has set out to do in South Arkansas thus far.
There is something deeply disturbing about paying an unsuccessful college football coach $16.9 million not to coach. But kudos to Ed Orgeron’s contract lawyer.
Baja chicken.
We appreciate the birthday best wishes that we received on Friday.
Mike McNeill is publisher and editor of magnoliareporter.com. Email him at news@magnoliareporter.com or call him at 870-904-3865.